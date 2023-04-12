Plasma Protease C1 Inhibitor Market size to grow by USD 1.7 billion from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the increasing R&D - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The plasma protease C1 inhibitor market size is forecasted to increase by USD 1.7 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 7.4%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by increasing research and development, increasing product approvals/launches, and the adoption of inorganic strategies. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View a Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Plasma Protease C1 Inhibitor Market

Technavio categorizes the global plasma protease C1 inhibitor market Vendor Analysis:

The competitive landscape of the global plasma protease c1 inhibitor market is highly fragmented, with many key players. The majority of key players are concentrating on customized production by using advanced technology and adopting new strategic initiatives such as long-term agreements and mergers to generate more revenue during the forecast period. Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AbbVie Inc., Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., argenx SE, Bausch Health Companies Inc., BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS Inc., bluebird bio Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., CSL Ltd., FibroGen Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, iBio Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novartis AG, Pharming Group NV, Sanquin, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Get a holistic overview of the plasma protease c1 inhibitor market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

Vendor Offerings

BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS Inc. - The company offers plasma protease c1 inhibitors, whose function is the inhibition of the complement system to prevent spontaneous activation, under the brand name Bio Cryst .

The company offers plasma protease c1 inhibitors, whose function is the inhibition of the complement system to prevent spontaneous activation, under the brand name . CSL Ltd. - The company offers plasma protease c1 inhibitors, whose main function is the inhibition of the complement system to prevent spontaneous activation but also as the major regulator of the contact system, under the brand name Berinert.

The company offers plasma protease c1 inhibitors, whose main function is the inhibition of the complement system to prevent spontaneous activation but also as the major regulator of the contact system, under the brand name Berinert. Fresenius Kabi AG - The company offers plasma protease c1 inhibitors under the brand name Fresenius Kabi.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for the forecast period (2022-2026) have been covered in this report. Download the Sample Report

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report

Plasma Protease C1 Inhibitor Market - Market Segmentation:

This report extensively covers plasma protease C1 inhibitor market segmentations by product (lyophilized and injectable) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the lyophilized segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Due to the growing use of intravenous medication administration for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE), the segment held the largest market share during the base year. Moreover, the growing demand for intravenous C1 esterase inhibitor medications in Asian and Latin American markets, which are expanding, is expected to benefit the lyophilized segment. The growing demand for the segment can be attributed to factors such as the rising demand for intravenous administration of drugs, fewer adverse effects, cost-effectiveness, and increased preference by physicians. Hence, such factors are expected to positively impact the market in focus in this segment during the forecast period.

Plasma Protease C1 Inhibitor Market - Market Dynamics:

Key DRIVERS:

One of the key drivers fueling the growth of the market is the increasing research and development.

Owing to factors such as the biopharmaceutical firms' increased attention to developing effective plasma protease C1 inhibitor treatment drugs/therapy for various health disorders, such as HAE, diabetic macular edema (DME), and others, the global plasma protease C1 inhibitor market is predicted to rise during the forecast period.

There are a number of kallikrein inhibitor medicines that are now in the preclinical and clinical stages of development. For instance, in March 2022 , KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors, announced the initiation of the KVD900 Phase 3 KONFIDENT.

, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors, announced the initiation of the KVD900 Phase 3 KONFIDENT. Hence, such an increase in the R&D related to plasma protease C1 inhibitors is expected to drive the market in focus during the forecast period.

Major Trends:

The increasing trend of bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists is one of the key plasma protease C1 inhibitor market trends.

Hereditary angioedema's acute episodes of swelling and inflammation are treated using an antagonist of the bradykinin B2 receptor.

For instance, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Icatibant (Firazyr), a selective bradykinin B2 receptor antagonist, to treat acute bouts of HAE in adults.

Additionally, Pharvaris was awarded a USD 66 million Series B financing in September 2019 to help advance the clinical development of innovative oral B2-receptor antagonists to treat HAE and other B2 receptor-mediated diseases.

Series B financing in to help advance the clinical development of innovative oral B2-receptor antagonists to treat HAE and other B2 receptor-mediated diseases. Hence, such developments are expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Key Challenges:

A major challenge hampering the growth of the market during the forecast period is the high cost and complex treatment.

Plasma-based medicines are linked to a growing risk of blood-borne diseases such as human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B, and hepatitis C transmission.

The risk of infection transmission during transfusion remains significant, despite the fact that primary blood screening is performed.

This is because of the occurrence of various pathogen strains, blood purification-resistant pathogens, and the threat of new viruses such as flaviviruses, which lead to the development of negative immunological reactions to blood-based products, resulting in treatment non-compliance.

Hence, such factors are anticipated to impede market growth of the plasma protease C1 inhibitors during the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about more drivers, trends, and challenges, buy the report

What are the key data covered in this Plasma Protease C1 Inhibitor Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the plasma protease C1 inhibitor market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the plasma protease C1 inhibitor market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the plasma protease C1 inhibitor market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of plasma protease C1 inhibitor market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The plasma therapeutics market size is expected to increase by USD 8.98 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.1%. This report extensively covers plasma therapeutics market segmentation by product (immunoglobulin, albumin, blood factors, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The high demand for albumin in China is notably driving the plasma therapeutics market growth.

The beta lactam and beta lactamase inhibitors market size is expected to increase to USD 9.04 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%. The report extensively covers market segmentation by route of administration (oral, intravenous, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The special regulatory designations are notably driving the beta lactam and beta lactamase inhibitors market growth.

Plasma Protease C1 Inhibitor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.4% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.7 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 6.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., argenx SE, Bausch Health Companies Inc., BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS Inc., bluebird bio Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., CSL Ltd., FibroGen Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, iBio Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novartis AG, Pharming Group NV, Sanquin, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Lyophilized - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Lyophilized - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Lyophilized - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Lyophilized - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Lyophilized - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Injectable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Injectable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Injectable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Injectable - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Injectable - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS Inc.

Exhibit 85: BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 86: BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 CSL Ltd.

Exhibit 88: CSL Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 89: CSL Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 90: CSL Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 91: CSL Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: CSL Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Fresenius Kabi AG

Exhibit 93: Fresenius Kabi AG - Overview



Exhibit 94: Fresenius Kabi AG - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Fresenius Kabi AG - Key news



Exhibit 96: Fresenius Kabi AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Fresenius Kabi AG - Segment focus

10.6 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Exhibit 98: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview



Exhibit 99: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 100: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key news



Exhibit 101: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus

10.7 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Exhibit 103: Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 106: Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Exhibit 108: KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Novartis AG

Exhibit 111: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 112: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Novartis AG - Segment focus

10.10 Pharming Group NV

Exhibit 115: Pharming Group NV - Overview



Exhibit 116: Pharming Group NV - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Pharming Group NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Pharming Group NV - Segment focus

10.11 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Exhibit 123: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 126: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 127: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 128: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 129: Research methodology



Exhibit 130: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 131: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 132: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio