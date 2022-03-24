Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market size worth $ 41.20 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 6.98% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

– The rising prevalence of autoimmune disorders, immune deficiency disorders, bleeding disorders as well as increasing adoption of plasma protein therapy in neurology and other therapeutic indications are expected to drive market growth.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market" By Product (Human Serum Protein, Plasma-Derived Clotting Factor, Immunoglobulin, and High Immunoglobulin), By Application (Research Laboratories And Institutions, Hospitals, and Stand-Alone Blood Banks), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market size was valued at USD 24.10 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 41.20 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.98% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market Overview

The rising prevalence of autoimmune disorders, immune deficiency disorders, bleeding disorders as well as increasing adoption of plasma therapy in neurology and other therapeutic indications are expected to propel the market growth during the forecasted period. There is a rise in the geriatric population, who are more prone to neurological disorders. Additionally, increasing investments in the research and development programs by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies' fuels market growth. The ongoing research and development in the plasma protein therapy segment are expected to drive its adoption through several applications. The growing adoption of therapeutic protein drugs in the treatment of a broad range of clinical symptoms is expected to create the potential for this market in future years.

The approval of some new plasma-derived therapies throughout the world will help to increase demand. Over the forecasted period, the aforementioned reasons are likely to boost the growth of the Plasma protein Therapeutics Market. In addition, approval of plasma products across multiple indications, increasing R & D activities, and high demand for advanced therapeutic options are expected to fuel the market growth. Technological advancements, favorable reimbursement policies, and improved standard of living have led to increased life expectancy, contributing to a rise in the geriatric population. Additionally, plasma-derived IG is used to treat a wide range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases However, the rising use of high-dose therapy, particularly in autoimmune neurologic disorders, is the main cause for IG demand's continued strong growth.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Baxter, CSL Behring, Grifols Therapeutics, Octapharma, Abeona Therapeutics, ADMA Biologics, Amag Pharmaceuticals, Antares Pharma, BioDelivery Sciences, Bio Products Laboratory, Biota Pharmaceuticals, Biotest Pharmaceuticals, and China Biologic Products.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market On the basis of Product, Application, and Geography.

Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market, By Product

Human Serum Protein



Plasma-Derived Clotting Factor



Immunoglobulin



High Immunoglobulin

Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market, By Application

Research Laboratories And Institutions



Hospitals



Stand-Alone Blood Banks

Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

Latin America

