Plasma-Tec and Galtway Industries Announce Partnership for Significant Growth in Shale Market

Galtway Industries will represent Plasma-Tec in the Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana areas starting immediately. These locations are centered around several booming shale plays – Permian Basin, Eagle Ford, Scoop Stack, and Haynesville – which strategically aligns with Plasma-Tec's market share growth goals in the oil service equipment market.

"The entire Plasma-Tec team welcomes the partnership with Galtway Industries. In today's competitive market, building a powerful and dependable organization that our customers believe in is our top priority," said Chris Wysong, Vice President of Plasma-Tec, Inc. "Our high quality, innovative thinking and vast application capabilities and solutions coupled with Galtway's profound industry knowledge, creative business mindsets, and high energy approach gives us the exact approach that aligns with our business model and overall growth goals."

Since 1981, Plasma-Tec has continued to service many industries including turbomachinery, food and beverage, and oil and gas. Plasma-Tec specializes in machining and turning components that are one inch to eight inches in diameter and up to 60" in overall length. With their history and expertise in wear components, such as plungers and pony rods, in the Frac Pump Market, they are strategically positioned for significant sales growth as the capital equipment utilization continues to grow in the active shale plays. Galtway Industries is an industry leader in the Frac Pump OEM Market and manages over $100M in annual sales in the space.

Bryan DeGroot, General Manager for Plasma-Tec said, "We are energized by our recent partnership with Galtway Industries. Our cultures align well. We are both driven to find creative solutions that exceed the needs of our end users – never being satisfied with status quo. We look at this partnership as finally finding our missing piece, and we stand ready to support the oil and gas markets with our unique approach of the highest quality, unmatched knowledge, and excellent customer relations at every product stage."

Trey Smith, President of Galtway Industries added, "Galtway Industries is proud to partner with a proven industry leader whose expertise and track record speak for themselves, and more importantly a great group of people which have welcomed us in as family. When two companies' values align with their business objectives, great things happen, and this is exactly the case with Galtway and Plasma-Tec."

About Plasma-Tec, Inc.

With headquarters in Moline, Michigan, Plasma-Tec is an industry leader in precision CNC turning, machining, and grinding with focused commitment and expertise in thermal sprayed wear coatings solutions. With an innovation-forward mindset, Plasma-Tec works with clients in an array of different industries including food and beverage, turbomachinery, and oil and gas. Plasma-Tec specializes in machining and turning components that are one inch to eight inches in diameter and up to 60" in overall length. For more information, please visit www.plasma-tec.com.

About Galtway Industries, LLC

Galtway Industries, LLC is the largest leading channel partner of world class manufacturers that specialize in developing and implementing supply chain solutions for Top Tier OEMs. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Houston, Galtway Industries operates in North America, Italy and Mexico. With a specialty in steel forgings, castings, machining, and wear resistant technologies Galtway Industries partners with industry leading and vertically integrated manufacturers to implement key solutions for supply chain improvements, operations and strategic stocking options to help companies improve manufacturing challenges of today. For more information about Galtway Industries, visit www.galtwayindustries.com.

