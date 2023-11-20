Plasterboard Market in APAC to increase by USD 3.63 billion during 2023-2028; Rapid urbanization coupled with rise in construction activities to drive the growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

20 Nov, 2023, 14:00 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The plasterboard market in APAC size is expected to grow by USD 3.63 billion between 2023 and 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 8.11% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Type (Square-edged and Tapered-edged) and End-user (Residential and Non-residential).

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Plasterboard Market in APAC 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Plasterboard Market in APAC 2024-2028

The rapid urbanization coupled with a rise in construction activities drives the market growth. The growing population leads to an upsurge in the construction of residential and commercial establishments. Thus, the rise in construction projects is expected to increase the demand for several products, which enhance the aesthetic appeal of the establishments, including plasterboard. The growth in the number of commercial and residential buildings, coupled with rapid urbanization drive growth of the market in APAC. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a Free PDF Sample 

Key Higlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the plasterboard market in APAC: ATISKAN STRUCTURE AND INDUSTRIAL GYPSUM PRODUCTS INDUSTRY. VE TIC. Inc., BGC Australia PTY Ltd., China National Building Material Co. Ltd., Chiyoda Ute Co. Ltd., CSR Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Eagle Materials Inc., Etex NV, Fletcher Building Ltd., Gypelite India Pvt. Ltd., India GYPSUM PVT. LTD., Knauf Gypsum Pty Ltd., and Koch Industries Inc.
  • Plasterboard Market in APAC is concentrated in nature.
  • Market to observe 7.55% YOY growth in 2024.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

  • The development of advanced plasterboard materials is an emerging market trend.
  • The market players are constantly concentrating on enhancing the technologies and characteristics of products to improve customer satisfaction.
  • Some of the major features of these products include superior breaking strength, crisp edges with cleaner cuts, and ease of lifting.
  • Thus, its adoption is expected to increase for ceiling lining in residential establishments.

Challenge

  • The volatility in raw material prices and the presence of various local players challenge the market growth. 
  • Knauf Gips, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain, and LafargeHolcim Ltd. (LafargeHolcim) are some of the major market players.
  • They experience fluxes in profit margins owing to the volatility in raw material prices and the rising competition among global and local APAC plasterboard market players.
  • Factors such as cost-driven end-users prefer reasonable-priced plasterboards rather than investing in costly products manufactured by the global market players.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing the report.

Keg Segments:

  • The square-edged segment is significant during the forecast period. This is a plasterboard with square edges, which consists of sheets with uniform, straight borders. Furthermore, this kind of plasterboard ceiling option is frequently preferred due to the factor that joints are more flush, which decreases their visibility. They have various advantages over tapered edges, including being less expensive, simpler to install, and suitable for ceiling construction. Owing to such advantages, the growth of the square-edge plasterboard segment will observe positive growth. This, in turn, will boost the growth of the Asia Pacific - plasterboard market during the forecast period. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a FREE Sample
Related Reports:

The mica market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.15% between 2023 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 97.85 million.

The gypsum board market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.45% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 15,865.52 million.

Plasterboard Market In APAC Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.11%

Market growth 2024-2028

USD 3.63 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

7.55

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Ewing's Sarcoma Treatment Market to grow by USD 205.09 million from 2024-2028; North America to account for 48% of market growth - Technavio

Ewing's Sarcoma Treatment Market to grow by USD 205.09 million from 2024-2028; North America to account for 48% of market growth - Technavio

The Ewing's sarcoma treatment market size is expected to grow by USD 205.09 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will...
Scuba Diving Equipment Market to grow by USD 809.72 million from 2023 to 2028; market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Apollo Sports USA Inc., Aqualung Trading and AQUATEC DUTON INDUSTRY CO. LTD., and many more - Technavio

Scuba Diving Equipment Market to grow by USD 809.72 million from 2023 to 2028; market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Apollo Sports USA Inc., Aqualung Trading and AQUATEC DUTON INDUSTRY CO. LTD., and many more - Technavio

The scuba diving equipment market is estimated to grow by USD 809.72 million from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.53%. The scuba diving...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.