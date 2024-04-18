Plastic Additives Market size is set to grow by USD 19.86 bn from 2023-2027,increasing demand for recycled plastics from packaging industry boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global plastic additives market  size is estimated to grow by USD 19.86 bn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 6.45%  during the forecast period. 

For more insights on the historic (2017 - 2021) and forecast market size

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Plastic Additives Market 2023-2027
Plastic Additives Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017 - 2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.45%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 19.86 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.01

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 44%

Key countries

US, Saudi Arabia, China, Germany, and France

Key companies profiled

ADEKA Corp., Albemarle Corp., Avient Corp., Baerlocher GmbH, Clariant AG, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., Grafe Advanced Polymers GmbH, Kaneka Corp., Lanxess AG, Milliken and Co., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, PMC Group Inc., Sabo Spa, Sakai Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Songwon Industrial Co Ltd, and BASF SE

Segment Overview 

This plastic additives market report extensively covers market segmentation by Type (Modifier, Stabilizers, Extenders, Processing aids) Application (Packaging, Consumer goods, Automotive, Electrical and electronics, Others) Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market segmentation by Type

ai_market_segmentation_by

Geography Overview

ai_geographic_landscape 

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 - 2021) and forecast market size

  • ai_trending_factor
  • ai_dominating_segment_factor

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 - 2021) and forecast period(2023-2027)

Research Analysis

ai_research_analysis

Market Research Overview

ai_research_analyst_overview

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Historic Market Size
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Market Segmentation

  • Type
    • Modifier
    • Stabilizers
    • Extenders
    • Processing Aids
  • Application
    • Packaging
    • Consumer Goods
    • Automotive
    • Electrical And Electronics
    • Others
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • North America
    • Europe
    • South America
    • Middle East And Africa


7 Customer Landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10 Company Landscape
11 Company Analysis
12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

