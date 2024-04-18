Plastic Additives Market size is set to grow by USD 19.86 bn from 2023-2027,increasing demand for recycled plastics from packaging industry boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global plastic additives market size is estimated to grow by USD 19.86 bn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 6.45% during the forecast period. ai_driving_factor

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Plastic Additives Market 2023-2027

Plastic Additives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.45% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 19.86 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.01 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, Saudi Arabia, China, Germany, and France Key companies profiled ADEKA Corp., Albemarle Corp., Avient Corp., Baerlocher GmbH, Clariant AG, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., Grafe Advanced Polymers GmbH, Kaneka Corp., Lanxess AG, Milliken and Co., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, PMC Group Inc., Sabo Spa, Sakai Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Songwon Industrial Co Ltd, and BASF SE

Segment Overview

This plastic additives market report extensively covers market segmentation by Type (Modifier, Stabilizers, Extenders, Processing aids) Application (Packaging, Consumer goods, Automotive, Electrical and electronics, Others) Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market segmentation by Type

Geography Overview

Research Analysis

Market Research Overview

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Modifier



Stabilizers



Extenders



Processing Aids

Application

Packaging



Consumer Goods



Automotive



Electrical And Electronics



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

