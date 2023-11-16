Plastic additives market size to grow by USD 19.86 bn, ADEKA Corp., Albemarle Corp., Avient Corp., Baerlocher GmbH and more among the key companies in the market - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

16 Nov, 2023, 23:35 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2017, the plastic additives market was valued at USD 42.05 billion. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 17.22 billion. The plastic additives market size is estimated to grow by USD 19.86 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 6.45% according to Technavio. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:  ADEKA Corp., Albemarle Corp., Avient Corp., Baerlocher GmbH, Clariant AG, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., Grafe Advanced Polymers GmbH, Kaneka Corp., Lanxess AG, Milliken and Co., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, PMC Group Inc., Sabo Spa, Sakai Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Songwon Industrial Co Ltd, BASF SE, among othersThe growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Plastic Additives Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Plastic Additives Market 2023-2027

  • ADEKA Corp. - The company offers plastic additives such as ADK Cycloaid UPR series.
  • Avient Corp. - The company offers plastic additives such as Cesa Scratch and Mar Resistance Additives.
  • Baerlocher GmbH - The company offers plastic additives and other related products such as PVS stabilizers.

Plastic additives market insights -

  • Vendors: 15+, Including ADEKA Corp., Albemarle Corp., Avient Corp., Baerlocher GmbH, Clariant AG, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., Grafe Advanced Polymers GmbH, Kaneka Corp., Lanxess AG, Milliken and Co., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, PMC Group Inc., Sabo Spa, Sakai Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Songwon Industrial Co Ltd, BASF SE, among others
  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
  • Segments: Type (Modifier, Stabilizers, Extenders, and Processing aids), Application (Packaging, Consumer goods, Automotive, Electrical and electronics, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

To understand more about the plastic additives market, request a Free sample report

The plastic additives market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy
  • Analyzes competitor's offerings 
  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

Plastic additives market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria
  • Adoption rates
  • Adoption lifecycle
  • Drivers of price sensitivity
  • For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Plastic additives market – Market dynamics

Major drivers – 

  • Increasing demand for recycled plastics from the packaging industry
  • Developing countries to boost the demand for plastic additives
  • Increased demand from the e-commerce market

Key challenges – 

  • Harmful effects of plasticizers on the environment
  • Ban of phthalates plasticizers
  • Volatility in raw material prices

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this plastic additives market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the plastic additives market between 2023 and 2027
  • Precise estimation of the plastic additives market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the plastic additives industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of plastic additives market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The coating additives market share is expected to increase by USD 3.56 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.55%.

The paints and coatings additives market share is expected to increase by USD 2.87 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.68%. 

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Historic Market Size
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Market Segmentation by Type
7 Market Segmentation by Application
8 Customer Landscape
9 Geographic Landscape
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
11 Company Landscape
12 Company Analysis
13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells Market size to grow by 191.34 megawatts from 2022 to 2027 | The major trend influencing the solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC) market growth is the development of zero-energy homes - Technavio

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells Market size to grow by 191.34 megawatts from 2022 to 2027 | The major trend influencing the solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC) market growth is the development of zero-energy homes - Technavio

The solid oxide fuel cells market size is expected to grow by 191.34 megawatts from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. As per the latest report,...
Enzymes Market size is to grow by USD 2.74 billion from 2021 to 2026|Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., Amano Enzyme Inc., Associated British Foods Plc and more among the key companies in the market - Technavio

Enzymes Market size is to grow by USD 2.74 billion from 2021 to 2026|Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., Amano Enzyme Inc., Associated British Foods Plc and more among the key companies in the market - Technavio

The enzymes market is estimated to grow by USD 2,745.12 million from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.