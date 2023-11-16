Plastic additives market size to grow by USD 19.86 bn, ADEKA Corp., Albemarle Corp., Avient Corp., Baerlocher GmbH and more among the key companies in the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2017, the plastic additives market was valued at USD 42.05 billion. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 17.22 billion. The plastic additives market size is estimated to grow by USD 19.86 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 6.45% according to Technavio. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including: ADEKA Corp., Albemarle Corp., Avient Corp., Baerlocher GmbH, Clariant AG, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., Grafe Advanced Polymers GmbH, Kaneka Corp., Lanxess AG, Milliken and Co., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, PMC Group Inc., Sabo Spa, Sakai Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Songwon Industrial Co Ltd, BASF SE, among othersThe growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Plastic Additives Market 2023-2027

ADEKA Corp. - The company offers plastic additives such as ADK Cycloaid UPR series.

- The company offers plastic additives such as ADK Cycloaid UPR series. Avient Corp. - The company offers plastic additives such as Cesa Scratch and Mar Resistance Additives.

- The company offers plastic additives such as Cesa Scratch and Mar Resistance Additives. Baerlocher GmbH - The company offers plastic additives and other related products such as PVS stabilizers.

Plastic additives market insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including ADEKA Corp., Albemarle Corp., Avient Corp., Baerlocher GmbH, Clariant AG, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., Grafe Advanced Polymers GmbH, Kaneka Corp., Lanxess AG, Milliken and Co., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, PMC Group Inc., Sabo Spa, Sakai Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Songwon Industrial Co Ltd, BASF SE, among others

: 15+, Including ADEKA Corp., Albemarle Corp., Avient Corp., Baerlocher GmbH, Clariant AG, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., Grafe Advanced Polymers GmbH, Kaneka Corp., Lanxess AG, Milliken and Co., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, PMC Group Inc., Sabo Spa, Sakai Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Songwon Industrial Co Ltd, BASF SE, among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Type (Modifier, Stabilizers, Extenders, and Processing aids), Application (Packaging, Consumer goods, Automotive, Electrical and electronics, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the plastic additives market, request a Free sample report

The plastic additives market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

Plastic additives market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Plastic additives market – Market dynamics

Major drivers –

Increasing demand for recycled plastics from the packaging industry

Developing countries to boost the demand for plastic additives

Increased demand from the e-commerce market

Key challenges –

Harmful effects of plasticizers on the environment

Ban of phthalates plasticizers

Volatility in raw material prices

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this plastic additives market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the plastic additives market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the plastic additives market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the plastic additives industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of plastic additives market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The coating additives market share is expected to increase by USD 3.56 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.55%.

The paints and coatings additives market share is expected to increase by USD 2.87 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.68%.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio