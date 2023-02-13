Plastic additives market size to grow by USD 19.86 bn, Modifier to be Largest type Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Plastic additives market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Plastic Additives Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including ADEKA Corp., Albemarle Corp., Avient Corp., Baerlocher GmbH, Clariant AG, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., Grafe Advanced Polymers GmbH, Kaneka Corp., Lanxess AG, Milliken and Co., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, PMC Group Inc., Sabo Spa, Sakai Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Songwon Industrial Co Ltd, BASF SE, among others

: 15+, Including ADEKA Corp., Albemarle Corp., Avient Corp., Baerlocher GmbH, Clariant AG, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., Grafe Advanced Polymers GmbH, Kaneka Corp., Lanxess AG, Milliken and Co., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, PMC Group Inc., Sabo Spa, Sakai Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Songwon Industrial Co Ltd, BASF SE, among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Type (Modifier, Stabilizers, Extenders, and Processing aids), Application (Packaging, Consumer goods, Automotive, Electrical and electronics, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the plastic additives market, request a Free sample report

The plastic additives market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

In 2017, the plastic additives market was valued at USD 42.05 billion. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 17.22 billion. The plastic additives market size is estimated to grow by USD 19.86 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 6.45% according to Technavio.

Plastic additives market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Plastic additives market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

ADEKA Corp. - The company offers plastic additives such as ADK Cycloaid UPR series.

- The company offers plastic additives such as ADK Cycloaid UPR series. Avient Corp. - The company offers plastic additives such as Cesa Scratch and Mar Resistance Additives.

- The company offers plastic additives such as Cesa Scratch and Mar Resistance Additives. Baerlocher GmbH - The company offers plastic additives and other related products such as PVS stabilizers.

Plastic additives market – Market dynamics

Major drivers –

Increasing demand for recycled plastics from the packaging industry

Developing countries to boost the demand for plastic additives

Increased demand from the e-commerce market

Key challenges –

Harmful effects of plasticizers on the environment

Ban of phthalates plasticizers

Volatility in raw material prices

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this plastic additives market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the plastic additives market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the plastic additives market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the plastic additives industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of plastic additives market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The coating additives market share is expected to increase by USD 3.56 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.55%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers coating additives market segmentation by application (architecture, industrial, automotive, wood and furniture, and others), formulation (waterborne, solvent-borne, and powder-based), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The paints and coatings additives market share is expected to increase by USD 2.87 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.68%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers paints and coatings additives market segmentation by application (architectural, industrial, transportation, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Plastic additives market scope Report Coverage Details Page number 177 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.45% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 19.86 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.01 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, Saudi Arabia, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ADEKA Corp., Albemarle Corp., Avient Corp., Baerlocher GmbH, Clariant AG, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., Grafe Advanced Polymers GmbH, Kaneka Corp., Lanxess AG, Milliken and Co., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, PMC Group Inc., Sabo Spa, Sakai Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Songwon Industrial Co Ltd, and BASF SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global plastic additives market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global plastic additives market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Modifier - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Modifier - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Modifier - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Modifier - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Modifier - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Stabilizers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Stabilizers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Stabilizers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Stabilizers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Stabilizers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Extenders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Extenders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Extenders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Extenders - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Extenders - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Processing aids - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Processing aids - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Processing aids - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Processing aids - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Processing aids - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Packaging - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Packaging - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Consumer goods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Consumer goods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Electrical and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Electrical and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 73: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 75: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 76: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 77: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 79: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 107: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 115: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 117: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 119: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 120: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 121: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 122: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 123: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 124: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 125: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 126: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 127: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ADEKA Corp.

Exhibit 128: ADEKA Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 129: ADEKA Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: ADEKA Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: ADEKA Corp. - Segment focus

12.4 Avient Corp.

Exhibit 132: Avient Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Avient Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Avient Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Avient Corp. - Segment focus

12.5 Baerlocher GmbH

Exhibit 136: Baerlocher GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 137: Baerlocher GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Baerlocher GmbH - Key offerings

12.6 BASF SE

Exhibit 139: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 140: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 141: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 142: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: BASF SE - Segment focus

12.7 Clariant AG

Exhibit 144: Clariant AG - Overview



Exhibit 145: Clariant AG - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Clariant AG - Key news



Exhibit 147: Clariant AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Clariant AG - Segment focus

12.8 Dow Inc.

Exhibit 149: Dow Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Dow Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Dow Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 152: Dow Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Dow Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Evonik Industries AG

Exhibit 154: Evonik Industries AG - Overview



Exhibit 155: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Evonik Industries AG - Key news



Exhibit 157: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus

12.10 Exxon Mobil Corp.

Exhibit 159: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 162: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Grafe Advanced Polymers GmbH

Exhibit 164: Grafe Advanced Polymers GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 165: Grafe Advanced Polymers GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: Grafe Advanced Polymers GmbH - Key offerings

12.12 Kaneka Corp.

Exhibit 167: Kaneka Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 168: Kaneka Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Kaneka Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Kaneka Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Lanxess AG

Exhibit 171: Lanxess AG - Overview



Exhibit 172: Lanxess AG - Business segments



Exhibit 173: Lanxess AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: Lanxess AG - Segment focus

12.14 Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Exhibit 175: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 176: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 177: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 178: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV

Exhibit 179: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Overview



Exhibit 180: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Business segments



Exhibit 181: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Key news



Exhibit 182: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Key offerings



Exhibit 183: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Segment focus

12.16 Sakai Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 184: Sakai Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 185: Sakai Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 186: Sakai Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Songwon Industrial Co Ltd

Exhibit 187: Songwon Industrial Co Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 188: Songwon Industrial Co Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 189: Songwon Industrial Co Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 190: Songwon Industrial Co Ltd - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 191: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 192: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 193: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 194: Research methodology



Exhibit 195: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 196: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 197: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio