Plastic additives market size to grow by USD 19.86 bn, Modifier to be Largest type Segment - Technavio

Feb 13, 2023, 05:45 ET
Plastic additives market insights -
- Vendors: 15+, Including ADEKA Corp., Albemarle Corp., Avient Corp., Baerlocher GmbH, Clariant AG, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., Grafe Advanced Polymers GmbH, Kaneka Corp., Lanxess AG, Milliken and Co., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, PMC Group Inc., Sabo Spa, Sakai Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Songwon Industrial Co Ltd, BASF SE, among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: Type (Modifier, Stabilizers, Extenders, and Processing aids), Application (Packaging, Consumer goods, Automotive, Electrical and electronics, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)
The plastic additives market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
Why buy?
- Add credibility to strategy
- Analyzes competitor's offerings
- Get a holistic view of the market
In 2017, the plastic additives market was valued at USD 42.05 billion. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 17.22 billion. The plastic additives market size is estimated to grow by USD 19.86 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 6.45% according to Technavio.
Plastic additives market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Plastic additives market - Vendor insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –
- ADEKA Corp. - The company offers plastic additives such as ADK Cycloaid UPR series.
- Avient Corp. - The company offers plastic additives such as Cesa Scratch and Mar Resistance Additives.
- Baerlocher GmbH - The company offers plastic additives and other related products such as PVS stabilizers.
Plastic additives market – Market dynamics
Major drivers –
- Increasing demand for recycled plastics from the packaging industry
- Developing countries to boost the demand for plastic additives
- Increased demand from the e-commerce market
Key challenges –
- Harmful effects of plasticizers on the environment
- Ban of phthalates plasticizers
- Volatility in raw material prices
What are the key data covered in this plastic additives market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the plastic additives market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the plastic additives market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the plastic additives industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of plastic additives market vendors
|
Plastic additives market scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
177
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.45%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 19.86 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
6.01
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 44%
|
Key countries
|
US, Saudi Arabia, China, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
ADEKA Corp., Albemarle Corp., Avient Corp., Baerlocher GmbH, Clariant AG, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., Grafe Advanced Polymers GmbH, Kaneka Corp., Lanxess AG, Milliken and Co., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, PMC Group Inc., Sabo Spa, Sakai Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Songwon Industrial Co Ltd, and BASF SE
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market Definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global plastic additives market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global plastic additives market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 6.3 Modifier - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Modifier - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Modifier - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Modifier - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Modifier - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Stabilizers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Stabilizers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Stabilizers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Stabilizers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Stabilizers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Extenders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Extenders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Extenders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Extenders - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Extenders - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Processing aids - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Processing aids - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Processing aids - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Processing aids - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Processing aids - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.7 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)
7 Market Segmentation by Application
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 7.3 Packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Packaging - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Packaging - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Consumer goods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Consumer goods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Electrical and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Electrical and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.8 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 75: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 76: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 113: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 114: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 115: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 116: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 117: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 118: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 119: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 120: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 121: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 122: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 123: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 124: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 125: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 126: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 127: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 ADEKA Corp.
- Exhibit 128: ADEKA Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 129: ADEKA Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 130: ADEKA Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 131: ADEKA Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.4 Avient Corp.
- Exhibit 132: Avient Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 133: Avient Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 134: Avient Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 135: Avient Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.5 Baerlocher GmbH
- Exhibit 136: Baerlocher GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 137: Baerlocher GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 138: Baerlocher GmbH - Key offerings
- 12.6 BASF SE
- Exhibit 139: BASF SE - Overview
- Exhibit 140: BASF SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 141: BASF SE - Key news
- Exhibit 142: BASF SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 143: BASF SE - Segment focus
- 12.7 Clariant AG
- Exhibit 144: Clariant AG - Overview
- Exhibit 145: Clariant AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 146: Clariant AG - Key news
- Exhibit 147: Clariant AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 148: Clariant AG - Segment focus
- 12.8 Dow Inc.
- Exhibit 149: Dow Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 150: Dow Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 151: Dow Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 152: Dow Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 153: Dow Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.9 Evonik Industries AG
- Exhibit 154: Evonik Industries AG - Overview
- Exhibit 155: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 156: Evonik Industries AG - Key news
- Exhibit 157: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 158: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus
- 12.10 Exxon Mobil Corp.
- Exhibit 159: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 160: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 161: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 162: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 163: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.11 Grafe Advanced Polymers GmbH
- Exhibit 164: Grafe Advanced Polymers GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 165: Grafe Advanced Polymers GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 166: Grafe Advanced Polymers GmbH - Key offerings
- 12.12 Kaneka Corp.
- Exhibit 167: Kaneka Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 168: Kaneka Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 169: Kaneka Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 170: Kaneka Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.13 Lanxess AG
- Exhibit 171: Lanxess AG - Overview
- Exhibit 172: Lanxess AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 173: Lanxess AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 174: Lanxess AG - Segment focus
- 12.14 Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
- Exhibit 175: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 176: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 177: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 178: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.15 Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV
- Exhibit 179: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Overview
- Exhibit 180: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Business segments
- Exhibit 181: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Key news
- Exhibit 182: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 183: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Segment focus
- 12.16 Sakai Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 184: Sakai Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 185: Sakai Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 186: Sakai Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.17 Songwon Industrial Co Ltd
- Exhibit 187: Songwon Industrial Co Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 188: Songwon Industrial Co Ltd - Business segments
- Exhibit 189: Songwon Industrial Co Ltd - Key offerings
- Exhibit 190: Songwon Industrial Co Ltd - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 191: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 192: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 193: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 194: Research methodology
- Exhibit 195: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 196: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 197: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
