Plastic Compounding Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027

Plastic Compounding Market - Overview



The report analyzes and forecasts the plastic compounding market at a global and regional level.The market has been forecast based on volume (kilo tons) and value (US$ Mn) from 2019 to 2027.







The study includes drivers and restraints of the global plastic compounding market.It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for plastic compounds during the forecast period.



The report highlights opportunities in the plastic compounding market at the global and regional level.



The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global plastic compounding market.The Porter's Five Forces model for the plastic compounding market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape.



The study covers market attractiveness analysis, wherein resin types are benchmarked based on their market value, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



The study provides a conclusive view of the global plastic compounding market by segmenting it in terms of resin type, end-use industry, and region.These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends.



Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for plastic compounds in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for individual end-use industry segments in all the regions.



The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global plastic compounding market. Eminent players profiled in the global plastic compounding market include BASF SE, RTP Company, Ravago Group, SABIC, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., DowDuPont Inc., Mexichem Specialty Compounds Inc. (Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V.), Coperion GmbH, Adell Plastics, Inc, Sojitz Corporation, Polyvisions Inc, Celanese Corporation, Covestro AG, Teknor Apex, Trinseo LLC, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., KRATON CORPORATION, Kuraray America, Inc., and KRAIBURG. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, business strategies, recent developments, and financial details.



In order to compile the research report, in-depth interviews and discussions have been conducted with several key market participants and opinion leaders.Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by an extensive secondary research.



Key players' annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents have been reviewed for competition analysis and market understanding.Secondary research also includes a search of recent trends, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies.



This has proved to be a highly reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants' insights, and recognizing business opportunities.



Global Plastic Compounding Market, by Resin Type

Polyethylene

High-density Polyethylene

Linear low-density Polyethylene

Low-density Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polystyrene

Engineering Plastics

Polyamide

Polycarbonate

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Polybutylene Terephthalate

Others (including Polyoxymethylene Plastic, Polyphenylene Sulfide, Polysulfone, and Polytetrafluoroethylene)

Thermoplastic Elastomers

Bio-plastics

Others (including High Impact Polystyrene and Polyvinylidene Fluoride)



Global Plastic Compounding Market, by End-use Industry

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Building & Construction

Packaging

Industrial Machinery

Medical Devices

Others (including Packaging, Petrochemical, and Mining)



Global Plastic Compounding Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Peru

Argentina

Chile

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Turkey

Russia & CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Comprehensive analysis of the plastic compounding market trends and shares from 2018 to 2027 at global and regional level to identify growth opportunities and analyze market developments

Detailed country and sub-region analysis and forecast for key countries such as the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Russia & CIS, India, China, Japan, ASEAN, Brazil, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Argentina, GCC, and South Africa

Exhaustive analysis of price trends with respect to resin type and region that are expected to impact the outlook of the global plastic compounding market

Porters' Five Forces analysis that highlights the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions

Extensive market outlook of key geographic regions along with market drivers, inhibitors, current & future market trends, and emerging applications

Comprehensive list of key potential clients across major end-use industries in different geographies

Thorough import-export analysis of major polymers across the globe

Regional level production output to comprehend the demand-supply scenario

Competitive landscape covers key companies' profiling, market share analysis, market footprint analysis, competitive business strategies, channels, and competition matrix for key players



