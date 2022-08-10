Plastic Compounding Market Recent Study Including Global Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities, Revenue Growth and Leading Players By 2029

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Plastic Compounding Market study by "Data Bridge Market Research" provides details about the market dynamics affecting this market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favourable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years. Plastic Compounding Market research report execution is becoming very vital for the businesses to gain success because it offers many benefits including insights into revenue growth and sustainability initiative. The large scale Plastic Compounding Market research report is an absolute overview of the market that takes into account various aspects of product definition, market segmentation based on various parameters, and the established merchant landscape. This industry report also offers businesses with the company profile, product specifications, production value, manufacturer's contact information and market shares for company. Moreover, Plastic Compounding Market business report blends together all-inclusive industry analysis with particular estimates and forecasts to provide complete research solutions with greatest clarity for strategic decision making.

The global plastic compounding market is expected to gain significant growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 4.8% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Market Description

Plastic compounds are widely used in the electronic and electrical industries for electromagnetic shielding and antistatic applications. In addition, they are replacing metal components in the automotive industry. This has helped in increasing car safety by reducing the total weight of the vehicle. Plastic compounding has also lowered the carbon emissions and increased fuel efficiency and performance of vehicles in the automotive industry, which in turn boosts the growth of the plastics compounding market.

The increasing demand for plastic compounding in infrastructure development is an important driver for the global plastic compounding market. Physical properties of plastic compounds and shifting preference toward the adoption of lightweight materials for the production of automobile parts are expected to propel the growth of the global plastic compounding market.

Some of the prominent participants operating in the global plastic compounding market are

DuPont

BASF SE

Dow

Arkema

KURARAY CO., LTD.

Adell Plastic Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

RTP Company

Ravago, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V (A Subsidiary of LyondellBasell)

KRATON CORPORATION. (A Subsidiary of DL Chemical Co., Ltd.)

PolyVisions, Akro-Plastic GmbH

Aurora Plastics LLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation

DSM

SABIC

Sojitz Corporation

Celanese Corporation

HEXPOL AB, Covestro AG

LG Chem

Eni

LANXESS

INEOS

Key Opportunities For Leading Manufacturers

Shift in preference for bio-based and recycled plastics

Bio-based plastics are plastics manufactured from bio-based polymers, which contribute to more sustainable commercial plastic life cycles as part of a circular economy, in which virgin polymers are made from renewable or recycled raw materials. Carbon-neutral energy is used to produce these plastics, and the products are reused or recycled at their end of life (EOL). Bio-based plastics have a lower carbon footprint and exhibit advantageous material properties compared with fossil-based plastic compounds. Moreover, they are also compatible with existing recycling streams, and some offer biodegradation in controlled or predictable environments.

Ongoing development in catalyst technologies to increase the performance and yield of resins

Some catalysts can increase resin yield and, at the same time, increase quality issues and offer subpar product performance. Therefore, continuously improving polymerization catalyst technologies will enhance the performance, customization, and yield of polyethylene and other polymer resins, which will provide a lucrative opportunity for the key players to increase their production and offer superior products in the market.

Recent Development

In May 2022, BASF SE launched its Ultradur B4335G3 HR HSP, which is an all-rounder for reliable protection. The PBT in this material offers a unique combination of different properties such as outstanding hydrolysis resistance and good flow ability and ensures safety for sensitive electronics in extremely challenging environments.

Plastic Compounding Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in demand for plastic compounding in infrastructure development

The growing number of residential and commercial projects in developing countries is boosting infrastructural development as consumer awareness regarding attractive interiors increases, increasing the demand for these materials in interior design. The booming construction industry is anticipated to complement the plastic compounding market. PVC and CPVC play an important role in the sustainable management of this sector through various products like pipes, wires & cables, waterproofing membranes, and wood PVC composites. Most developing countries, such as Mexico, India, and others, are expected to benefit from the rising construction spending and inclination of consumers toward utilizing sustainable and lightweight building materials in place of conventional materials such as metals and alloys.

Growing advantages and superior physical properties of plastic compounds

Some plastic products benefit from compounding to prohibit germs' growth on their surface. These plastic additives are mostly used in the production of medical products, and this plastic can also be compounded to add extra protection against UV rays that often lead to degradation of the material. All these advantages offered by compounded plastics have spurred their demand from different end-users and industries, which will boost its growth in the global plastic compounding market.

Shift in preference toward the adoption of lightweight materials for the production of automobile parts

Regulatory intervention by various governments across the globe to reduce gross vehicle weight and improve fuel efficiency, which will reduce carbon emissions, has driven automotive OEMs and spare parts manufacturers to adopt plastics as the substitute for metals such as steel and aluminum for fabricating automotive components. With growing thermoplastic and thermosets demand in automotive component fabrication, plastic compounding is expected to gain prominence due to increasing quality and material specification requirements from automotive OEMs.

Multiple and varied applications scope of plastic compounding

Apart from these applications, various compounded plastic such as PVC is commonly used to insulate electrical wiring, while thermosets are commonly used for switches, light fittings, and handles to withstand high temperatures and heat. Plastics are ideal for housings for items like hairdryers, electric razors, and food mixers because they protect the user from electric shock. Thus the increasing use and wide application scope in various industries like electronics and appliances, packaging, and construction are expected to drive the growth of the global plastic compounding market.

Segmentation and Market Scope

The global plastic compounding market is categorized based on product type, source, additive type, manufacturing process, and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze major growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to make strategic decisions to identify core market applications.

Product Type

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Poly Vinyl Chloride

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Thermoplastic Vulcanizates

Polycarbonate

Thermoplastic Polyolefins

Polyamide (PA)

Polystyrene

Poly-Butylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Others

Source

Fossil-Based

Bio-Based

Recycled

Additive Type

Anti-Oxidants

UV Stabilizers

Colorants

Blowing Agents

Flame-Retardants

Reinforcement Agents

Fillers

Anti-Foaming Agents

Oxygen Scavengers

Others

Manufacturing Process

Injection Molding

Extrusion

Others

Application

Automotive

Building & Construction

Packaging

Electrical & Electronics

Medical

Consumer Goods

Industrial Machinery

Optical Media

Textiles

Others

Global Plastic Compounding Market Regional Analysis/Insights

Some of the countries in the global plastic compounding market are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Russia, U.K., Belgium, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Luxembourg, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Egypt, Israel and Rest of the Middle East and Africa.

China is expected to dominate in the Asia-Pacific due to increasing different packaging solutions with metallic films in the region. The U.S. is expected to dominate in the North American region due to the multiple and varied applications scope of plastic compounding in the region. Germany is anticipated to dominate the Europe plastic compounding market because of the large manufacturing base and has huge consumption of plastic as compared to other regions, which helps to boost the demand for plastic compounding in the region.

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Plastic Compounding Market Overview: It incorporates six sections, research scope, significant makers covered, market fragments by type, Plastic Compounding market portions by application, study goals, and years considered.

Plastic Compounding Market Landscape: Here, the opposition in the Worldwide Plastic Compounding Market is dissected, by value, income, deals, and piece of the pie by organization, market rate, cutthroat circumstances Landscape, and most recent patterns, consolidation, development, obtaining, and portions of the overall industry of top organizations.

Plastic Compounding Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, driving players of the worldwide Plastic Compounding market are considered dependent on deals region, key items, net edge, income, cost, and creation.

Plastic Compounding Market Status and Outlook by Region: In this segment, the report examines about net edge, deals, income, and creation, portion of the overall industry, CAGR, and market size by locale. Here, the worldwide Plastic Compounding Market is profoundly examined based on areas and nations like North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Plastic Compounding Application or End User: This segment of the exploration study shows how extraordinary end-client/application sections add to the worldwide Plastic Compounding Market.

Plastic Compounding Market Forecast: Production Side: In this piece of the report, the creators have zeroed in on creation and creation esteem conjecture, key makers gauge, and creation and creation esteem estimate by type.

Plastic Compounding Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last segments of the report where the discoveries of the investigators and the finish of the exploration study are given.

Get Detailed TOC of Plastic Compounding Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-plastic-compounding-market&PNW/10Aug2022

