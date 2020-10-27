Plastic Continues to Capture Share of the US Pipe Market

CLEVELAND, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- US demand for pipe is forecast to reach $47.4 billion in 2024, with a particularly strong market performance expected for plastic pipe, as materials such as PVC and HDPE continue to gain share over other material types like metal in many applications due to such benefits as:

corrosion resistance – key for such applications as sewers and buried pipe applications with acidic soils

flexibility, which is important for trenchless installation

low cost per linear foot due to their light weight

In addition, pipe replacement projects are expected to benefit suppliers of plastic pipe. Many communities are facing the replacement of aging water and sewer infrastructure, resulting in good growth for these sizable end markets for PVC and HDPE pipe.

Plastic Pipe Demand Growth Expected to Outpace Overall Market Average Through 2024

Plastic pipe demand is forecast to rise 3.5% per year through 2024, a faster rate than expected for overall pipe demand. Advances will be driven by increased water and sewer supply construction spending as urgency to update outdated infrastructure in the US continues to grow.

Federal spending is expected to constitute a significant driver of growth in these applications, especially as local and state government face budget shortfalls due to the negative economic impact of COVID-19.

Growing Pipeline Sizes to Boost Plastic Pipe Demand Growth in Weight & Value Terms

One commonality between major water, sewer, and oil and gas transmission projects is pipeline size.

Where plastic pipelines are replacing older infrastructure, these new plastic pipes are almost universally of a larger diameter than the ones they are replacing. As US water, sewer, and energy needs grow, so too does the diameter of pipes required to handle these needs adequately.

As a result, the average diameter of plastic pipes is increasing, which will support growth in weight and value terms through 2024 and beyond.

Want to Learn More?

Pipe Products & Markets, Plastic Pipe, and Drain, Waste, & Vent Pipe are now available from The Freedonia Group. These studies analyze the US pipe industry. Historical data (2009, 2014, and 2019) and forecasts for the years 2024 and 2029 are provided by material and market.

About The Freedonia Group – The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is a leading international industrial research company publishing more than 100 studies annually. Since 1985 we have provided research to customers ranging in size from global conglomerates to one-person consulting firms. More than 90% of the industrial companies in the Fortune 500 use Freedonia Group research to help with their strategic planning. Each study includes product and market analyses and forecasts, in-depth discussions of important industry trends, and market share information. Studies can be purchased at www.freedoniagroup.com and are also available on www.marketresearch.com and www.profound.com.

Press Contact:

Corinne Gangloff

+1 440.842.2400

[email protected]

SOURCE The Freedonia Group