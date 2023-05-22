Plastic Contract Manufacturing Market size to grow by USD 11,818.05 million between 2022 and 2027; Aztec Plastic Co., C and J Industries Inc., among others, are identified as key vendors - Technavio

22 May, 2023, 11:45 ET
NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The plastic contract manufacturing market size is set to grow by USD 11818.05 million between 2022 and 2027, and register a CAGR of 11.22%, according to Technavio's latest market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aztec Plastic Co., Baytech Plastics Inc., C and J Industries Inc., Coarc Manufacturing Inc., Dielectric Manufacturing Inc., EVCO Plastics, Gregstrom Corp., IAG Holdings Ltd., Intertech Machinery Inc., Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd., Mack Molding Co., McClarin Plastics LLC, Natech Plastics Inc., Permian Plastics LLC, Plastikon Industries Inc., PTI Engineered Plastics Inc., RSP Inc., Stevanato Group S.p.A, Tessy Plastics Corp., and Toward Zero Co. are some of the major market participants. The surge in demand for electronic devices, the rising demand for rigid plastic packaging from the food and beverage industry, and the growing introduction of additive manufacturing will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Plastic Contract Manufacturing Market 2023-2027: Segmentation
- Type
- Polypropylene
- Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
- Polyethylene
- Others
- End-user
- Consumer Goods
- Automotive
- Medical
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
Some of the major vendors of the plastic contract manufacturing market include Aztec Plastic Co., Baytech Plastics Inc., C and J Industries Inc., Coarc Manufacturing Inc., Dielectric Manufacturing Inc., EVCO Plastics, Gregstrom Corp., IAG Holdings Ltd., Intertech Machinery Inc., Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd., Mack Molding Co., McClarin Plastics LLC, Natech Plastics Inc., Permian Plastics LLC, Plastikon Industries Inc., PTI Engineered Plastics Inc., RSP Inc., Stevanato Group S.p.A, Tessy Plastics Corp., and Toward Zero Co. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Plastic Contract Manufacturing Market size
- Plastic Contract Manufacturing Market Trends
- Plastic Contract Manufacturing Market industry analysis
The plastic contract manufacturing market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The surge in demand for electronic devices will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the Stringent regulations and policies against pollution will hamper the market growth.
Market Driver
- Surge in demand for electronic devices
- Rising demand for rigid plastic packaging from food and beverage industry
- Growing introduction of additive manufacturing
Market Trend
- Development of high-quality products
- Growing recycling techniques
- Increasing demand for bio-based plasticizers
Market Challenges
- Stringent regulations and policies against pollution
- Concerns related to use of medical plastics.
- Volatility in raw material prices
Plastic Contract Manufacturing Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist plastic contract manufacturing market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the plastic contract manufacturing market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the plastic contract manufacturing market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of plastic contract manufacturing market vendors
Plastic Contract Manufacturing Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.22%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 11818.05 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
9.32
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 38%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Aztec Plastic Co., Baytech Plastics Inc., C and J Industries Inc., Coarc Manufacturing Inc., Dielectric Manufacturing Inc., EVCO Plastics, Gregstrom Corp., IAG Holdings Ltd., Intertech Machinery Inc., Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd., Mack Molding Co., McClarin Plastics LLC, Natech Plastics Inc., Permian Plastics LLC, Plastikon Industries Inc., PTI Engineered Plastics Inc., RSP Inc., Stevanato Group S.p.A, Tessy Plastics Corp., and Toward Zero Co.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global plastic contract manufacturing market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global plastic contract manufacturing market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 6.3 Polypropylene - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Polypropylene - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Polypropylene - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Polypropylene - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Polypropylene - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Polyethylene - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Polyethylene - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Polyethylene - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Polyethylene - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Polyethylene - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.7 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 51: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 7.3 Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Consumer goods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Consumer goods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Medical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Medical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Medical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Medical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Medical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.7 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 72: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 113: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 114: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 115: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 116: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 117: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 118: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 119: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 120: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 121: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 122: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 123: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Aztec Plastic Co.
- Exhibit 124: Aztec Plastic Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Aztec Plastic Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 126: Aztec Plastic Co. - Key offerings
- 12.4 Baytech Plastics Inc.
- Exhibit 127: Baytech Plastics Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 128: Baytech Plastics Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 129: Baytech Plastics Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.5 C and J Industries Inc.
- Exhibit 130: C and J Industries Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 131: C and J Industries Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 132: C and J Industries Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.6 Coarc Manufacturing Inc.
- Exhibit 133: Coarc Manufacturing Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 134: Coarc Manufacturing Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 135: Coarc Manufacturing Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.7 Dielectric Manufacturing Inc.
- Exhibit 136: Dielectric Manufacturing Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 137: Dielectric Manufacturing Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 138: Dielectric Manufacturing Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.8 EVCO Plastics
- Exhibit 139: EVCO Plastics - Overview
- Exhibit 140: EVCO Plastics - Product / Service
- Exhibit 141: EVCO Plastics - Key offerings
- 12.9 Gregstrom Corp.
- Exhibit 142: Gregstrom Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 143: Gregstrom Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 144: Gregstrom Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.10 IAG Holdings Ltd.
- Exhibit 145: IAG Holdings Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 146: IAG Holdings Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 147: IAG Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.11 Intertech Machinery Inc.
- Exhibit 148: Intertech Machinery Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 149: Intertech Machinery Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 150: Intertech Machinery Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.12 Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd.
- Exhibit 151: Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 152: Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 153: Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 154: Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.13 Mack Molding Co.
- Exhibit 155: Mack Molding Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 156: Mack Molding Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 157: Mack Molding Co. - Key offerings
- 12.14 McClarin Plastics LLC
- Exhibit 158: McClarin Plastics LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 159: McClarin Plastics LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 160: McClarin Plastics LLC - Key offerings
- 12.15 Natech Plastics Inc.
- Exhibit 161: Natech Plastics Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 162: Natech Plastics Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 163: Natech Plastics Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.16 Permian Plastics LLC
- Exhibit 164: Permian Plastics LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 165: Permian Plastics LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 166: Permian Plastics LLC - Key offerings
- 12.17 Stevanato Group S.p.A
- Exhibit 167: Stevanato Group S.p.A - Overview
- Exhibit 168: Stevanato Group S.p.A - Product / Service
- Exhibit 169: Stevanato Group S.p.A - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 170: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 171: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 172: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 173: Research methodology
- Exhibit 174: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 175: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 176: List of abbreviations
