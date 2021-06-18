Plastic Crates Market in India to grow over $ 270 Million during 2020-2024|Technavio
Jun 18, 2021, 17:33 ET
NEW YORK, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The plastic crates market is expected to grow by USD 270.16 mn, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. The report identifies the growth of different end-users as one of the major factors propelling the market growth. In addition, the advent of plasticulture will have a positive impact on the growth of the market.
Plastic Crates Market in India: End-user Landscape
Based on the end-user, the market witnessed the maximum demand for plastic crates from the food and beverage industry. The food and beverage segment is driven by the growth of the food processing industry in India. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Plastic Crates Market in India: Material Landscape
By material, the PE material segment is expected to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 33% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from this segment. The segment is mainly driven by the benefits of PE plastic crates such as durability and lightweight.
Companies Covered:
- Aristoplast Products Pvt. Ltd.
- Cajon Plast (India) Pvt. Ltd.
- Croma Plast Pvt. Ltd.
- Galaxy Polymers
- K.M.S. Plastworld Pvt. Ltd.
- Maha Technoplast Pvt. Ltd.
- Nilkamal Ltd.
- Samruddhi Industries Ltd.
- Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd.
- The Supreme Industries Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value Chain Analysis
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market Outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MATERIAL
- Market segmentation by material
- Comparison by material
- PE - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- PP - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- PVC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by material
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- F&B - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Industrial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Advent of plasticulture
- Growing popularity of biopolymers
- Increasing focus on recycling and management of plastic waste
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aristoplast Products Pvt. Ltd.
- Cajon Plast (India) Pvt. Ltd.
- Croma Plast Pvt. Ltd.
- Galaxy Polymers
- K.M.S. Plastworld Pvt. Ltd.
- Maha Technoplast Pvt. Ltd.
- Nilkamal Ltd.
- Samruddhi Industries Ltd.
- Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd.
- The Supreme Industries Ltd.
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
