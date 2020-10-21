Plastic Cutlery is a Pollution Problem - This Startup Just Launched a Clean Alternative

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bay Area startup Cliffset launches its flagship product on Kickstarter today - the world's first portable cutlery set to come with its own cleaning tool. The concept and design for Cliffset address frustrations with carrying reusables.

Cliffset

"Carrying greasy utensils in pockets, awkwardly washing them in public restrooms, and forgetting cutlery in the dishwasher - 'bringing your own' felt like a chore," says company founder Cameron Drake. Cliffset's market research confirms the problem is shared. Surveying people for their main reasons for not using portable cutlery more often, 75% of respondents 'forget to bring' while 50% of respondents marked 'inconvenient to clean.'

Enter Cliffset.

Different from any other product on the market, the set includes a custom-contoured cleaning tool. The scraper is shaped for every angle of each utensil - a flat edge for scraping dried food off of the knife blade, a rounded tip to match the spoon bowl curvature, and three perfectly spaced ridges to aid wiping between fork prongs. The handle houses a refillable sprayer for a final spritz with a natural no-rinse cleaning solution.

Engineered by award-winning designers, every aspect of development was considered. Each utensil is ergonomically designed for comfort, ease of use, and aesthetic appeal with five attractive colorways.

To literally wrap it up, the set comes in a sleek-yet-durable carrying case designed to keep utensils clean and ready for the next meal.

According to the Ocean Conservancy, cutlery is among the five most harmful waste items for marine wildlife. With this in mind, Cliffset is on a mission to increase reusable adoption by making portable cutlery cleaner and more convenient. Plus, as a 1% for the Planet company, Cliffset gives 1% of all revenue to non-profit organizations that tackle environmental challenges.

Cliffset is now available on Kickstarter for discounted pre-orders starting at $25.

Media Contact:

Cameron Drake

(925) 708-1275

[email protected]

