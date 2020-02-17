Plastic Decking to Reach 97 Million Lineal Feet in 2023

CLEVELAND, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for plastic decking is forecast to rise 2.0% per year through 2023 to 97 million lineal feet:

Vinyl decking, which accounted for the majority of plastic decking demand in 2018, will increase its share of this segment through 2023 due to rising interest in cellular PVC decking. This material offers consumers the surface texture and hue of natural wood decking, but is much less affected by degradation caused by exposure to the elements, mold growth, and wear.

Standard PVC decking demand will also rise as consumers use vinyl materials for railings and other components for which composite lumber is insufficiently durable.

These and other trends are included in the study Wood & Competitive Decking.

https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-study/wood-competitive-decking-3789.htm

Among other plastic lumber types, polyethylene decking is the largest alternative decking material, with other plastic types – such as polystyrene and polypropylene – accounting for smaller shares of the market. Demand for plastic lumber made from non-vinyl materials is forecast to rise as a slower rate than vinyl through 2023 as cellular PVC products will continue to take market share from these materials.

Advances for other plastic materials will be supported by consumers seeking an environmentally friendly material. Lumber made from non-vinyl plastics often feature high recycled content, which will promote its use in public projects, as many state and local governments mandate the use of green materials in construction projects.

