Plastic Fasteners Market by End-user and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

The Plastic Fasteners Market value is set to grow by USD 1.83 billion from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. Moreover, the cost advantages of using plastic fasteners is notably driving the plastic fasteners market growth, although factors such as stringent regulations against the use of plastic may impede market growth.

Plastic Fasteners Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.4% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.83 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.97 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Avery Dennison Corp., Bossard Holding AG, Illinois Tool Works Inc., MW Industries Inc., Nifco Inc., Nyltite Corp., Penn Engineering, Raygroup SASU, Shanghai Yuanmao Fastener Co. Ltd., and Stanley Black and Decker Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Plastic Fasteners Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for plastic fasteners in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Plastic fasteners are used in the automotive industry primarily for their superior properties, such as high tensile strength and stiffness, high creep resistance, and excellent wear resistance. In 2020, the plastic fasteners market in APAC accounted for a significant market share of the global market, which was attributed to the region's rising automotive production and the growing construction industry.

For more insights on the market share & contribution of various regions & segments – Download Sample Report

Plastic Fasteners Market 2021-2025: Scope

Our market report covers the following areas:

Growing popularity of lightweight fastener solutions will be one of the key trends of the plastic fasteners market growth during the next few years.

Plastic Fasteners Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Avery Dennison Corp.

Bossard Holding AG

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

MW Industries Inc.

Nifco Inc.

Nyltite Corp.

Penn Engineering

Raygroup SASU

Shanghai Yuanmao Fastener Co. Ltd.

Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

The plastic fasteners market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

For more vendor insights with latest product offerings & news. View Sample Report

Plastic Fasteners Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist plastic fasteners market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the plastic fasteners market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the plastic fasteners market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of plastic fasteners market vendors

Related Reports:

Automotive Fasteners Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The automotive fasteners market share is expected to increase by USD 6.02 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.47%. Find More Exclusive Research Insights Here

Aerospace Titanium Fasteners Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The aerospace titanium fasteners market share is expected to increase by USD 828.62 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6%. Find More Exclusive Research Insights Here

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Electrical components and equipment

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Electrical and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Building and construction - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Supermarkets - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 39: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 40: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 46: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 47: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Avery Dennison Corp.

Exhibit 49: Avery Dennison Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 50: Avery Dennison Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 51: Avery Dennison Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 52: Avery Dennison Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 Bossard Holding AG

Exhibit 53: Bossard Holding AG - Overview



Exhibit 54: Bossard Holding AG - Business segments



Exhibit 55: Bossard Holding AG - Key news



Exhibit 56: Bossard Holding AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 57: Bossard Holding AG - Segment focus

10.5 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Exhibit 58: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 60: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 61: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 MW Industries Inc.

Exhibit 63: MW Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 64: MW Industries Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 65: MW Industries Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Nifco Inc.

Exhibit 66: Nifco Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 67: Nifco Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 68: Nifco Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: Nifco Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Nyltite Corp.

10.9 Penn Engineering

Exhibit 73: Penn Engineering - Overview



Exhibit 74: Penn Engineering - Product and service



Exhibit 75: Penn Engineering - Key news



Exhibit 76: Penn Engineering - Key offerings

10.10 Raygroup SASU

Exhibit 77: Raygroup SASU - Overview



Exhibit 78: Raygroup SASU - Product and service



Exhibit 79: Raygroup SASU - Key offerings

10.11 Shanghai Yuanmao Fastener Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 80: Shanghai Yuanmao Fastener Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 81: Shanghai Yuanmao Fastener Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 82: Shanghai Yuanmao Fastener Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

and Decker Inc. Exhibit 83: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Overview

and Decker Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 84: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Business segments

and Decker Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 85: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Key news

and Decker Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 86: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Key offerings

and Decker Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 87: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 89: Research Methodology



Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 91: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio