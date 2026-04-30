Plastic Flake Sorting Enters a New Era of AI Hyperspectral Integrated Identification

HANGZHOU, China, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Chinaplas 2026 international exhibition in Shanghai, DataBeyond, a global leader in intelligent sorting equipment, officially launched China's first self-developed "AI-Hyperspectral Material-Color Integrated Flake Sorter." This release has garnered significant attention across the industry.

The debut of this equipment marks a formal transition for chute-type flake sorters from traditional "3D Material Sorters" and "Multi-channel Material Sorters" into a new era of AI + 256-band Hyperspectral Sorting.

FLAKESORT is here to revolutionize your recycling factory. Speed Speed

China's First AI-Hyperspectral Material-Color Integrated Flake Sorter: FLAKESORT-AI-SPEC

Simultaneous Identification of Color and Material

As China's first AI-Hyperspectral flake sorter, the FLAKESORT-AI-SPEC integrates AI sensors [AI] with 256-band high-speed line-scan hyperspectral sensors [SPEC]. It can identify hundreds of plastic materials while simultaneously detecting colors. Furthermore, the system can be equipped with fluorescence sensors [FLUO] to remove fluorescent and aged flakes, as well as metal sensors [METAL] to reject metallic impurities. Its detection and sorting capabilities far exceed traditional three-band material machines.

Simultaneous Sorting of Multiple Plastic Materials

Equipped with a database of dozens of plastic materials, the FLAKESORT-AI-SPEC allows users to switch between sorting tasks freely on a single machine. The device supports both positive sorting (extracting specific materials like ABS, PS, PP, PE, PVC, PC, or PMMA from mixed domestic and engineering plastics) and reverse sorting (purifying PET flakes by rejecting all non-PET materials).

Customizable Re-sorting Channel Widths

The FLAKESORT-AI-SPEC features an integrated full-plate channel design, breaking the restrictions of fixed channels found in traditional sorters. Users can freely configure re-sorting channels based on material requirements and switch sorting recipes with a single click.

Flexible Capacity Options

The FLAKESORT-AI-SPEC series offers multiple models with capacities ranging from 3 tons/hour to 9 tons/hour to meet diverse customer needs.

About DataBeyond

Founded in 2018, DataBeyond is China's largest provider of AI optical sorting equipment, with thousands of units operating stably across the globe. DataBeyond is committed to leading the inclusive application of high-end intelligent sorting technology. By making advanced equipment affordable and effective for more recycling enterprises, we are accelerating the arrival of the intelligent era in the global renewable resources industry.

CONTACT: Wu Yi, [email protected], +86-18925446207

SOURCE DataBeyond