Plastic Market Size in Thailand to Grow by USD 8.63 bn | Technavio

Plastic Market in Thailand: Drivers and Challenges

One of the key drivers supporting the plastic market growth in Thailand is the increasing demand for packaging materials. The demand for flexible plastic packaging from hospitals, drug manufacturers, and PPE manufacturers in the healthcare industry is expected to remain robust during the forecast period due to the pandemic. The demand for plastics in medical devices, such as testing equipment, ventilators, syringes, and others, and PPE such as masks, face shields, and others, has been increased. The demand for packaging materials in the healthcare sector is expected to remain stable during the forecast period. The rising demand for packaging materials will drive the growth of the plastic market in Thailand during the forecast period.

Stringent regulations over the use of plastics are hindering the plastic market growth in Thailand. Discarded plastic food packaging constitutes a major part of the packaging waste generated worldwide. After use, plastic packaging is mostly discarded in landfills or in the ocean, where its non-degradable nature poses a threat to marine life. When polystyrene (PS) degrades, it breaks down into styrene monomer, styrene dimer, and styrene trimer, which are carcinogenic. Various regulatory bodies and governments in the country are framing regulations and introducing initiatives aimed to reduce plastic waste. Flexible plastic packaging is extremely efficient in protecting the products packaged within. However, the demand for this type of packaging may decrease during the forecast period due to the increasing focus on reducing the use of plastics in packaging.

Do you want to learn about other major drivers and challenges impacting the growth of the plastic market in Thailand? Request Free Sample Report

As per Technavio, the increasing demand for biodegradable plastics will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2022-2026.

Plastic Market In Thailand: Vendor Analysis

BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., EcoBlue Ltd., Huntsman Corp., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd., Siam Cement PCL, and Thai Plastic Industries Co. Ltd., among others, are some of the key vendors operating in the plastic market in Thailand.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Plastic Market In Thailand: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the plastic market in Thailand by end-user (packaging, electronics and electrical appliances, construction, automotive, and others) and trade type (domestic and exports).

By end-user, the packaging segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Plastic is used in the packaging segment to produce various products, such as containers, bottles, plastic bags, and others. It is an integral part of the packaging industry and is used by most manufacturers due to its durability and barrier properties. Such factors are expected to drive the segment's growth during the forecast period.

By trade type, the domestic segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The demand for flexible plastic packaging, which refers to plastic packaging that is non-rigid, lightweight, stretchable, is high in the country.

Find out the contribution of each segment of the plastics market in Thailand. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Related Reports:

Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Styrene Butadiene Rubber Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Plastic Market Scope in Thailand Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.72% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.63 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.20 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., EcoBlue Ltd., Huntsman Corp., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd., Siam Cement PCL, and Thai Plastic Industries Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio