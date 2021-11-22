Plastic Market size to grow by USD 19.68 Bn | Driven by increasing demand for packaging material | Technavio

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for packaging material and increasing capacity expansions. However, stringent regulations over the usage of plastics are hindering market growth.

The increasing demand for replacements of metals and fiberglass will provide significant opportunities for market players. On the other hand, the high market competition is creating huge challenges in the industry.

Company Profiles

The plastic market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Arkema SA, BASF SE, Celanese Corp., Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., Formosa Plastics Corp., and Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By End-user, the market is classified into packaging, consumer goods, automotive, electrical and electronics, and other segments.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America .

By end-user, the packaging segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020. The market growth in the segment is expected to be significant during the forecast period. In terms of geography, APAC will offer several growth opportunities for market players. The region currently holds 47% of the global market share. China and India are the key markets for plastic in APAC.

Plastic Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 19.68 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.73 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries China, India, Germany, US, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arkema SA, BASF SE, Celanese Corp., Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., Formosa Plastics Corp., and Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

