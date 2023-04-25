Plastic Market size to grow by USD 214.81 billion from 2022 to 2027, The diverse applications of plastics to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The plastic market size to grow by USD 214.81 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to progress at a CAGR of 6.27% during the forecast period, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The diverse applications of plastics are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as environmental hazards associated with plastics production may impede the market growth. Discover Commodity Chemicals industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Plastic Market 2023-2027

The plastic market covers the following areas:

Plastic Market Sizing

Plastic Market Forecast

Plastic Market Analysis

Plastic Market - Vendor Landscape

The global plastic market is characterized by the presence of many large, medium, and small-scale manufacturers. Most large and established players in the market sell and distribute extensively to customers across the world, whereas most smaller players are concentrated in regional markets.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Companies Mentioned

Arkema Group

BASF SE

Berry Global Inc.

Celanese Corp.

Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC

Covestro AG

Dow Inc.

Eastman Chemical Co.

Evonik Industries AG

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Formosa Plastics Corp.

Huntsman Corp.

INEOS Group Holdings SA

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

Lotte Chemical Corp.

LyondellBasell Industries NV

Mitsui and Co. Ltd.

Saudi Basic Industries Corp.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

Vendor offerings

Arkema Group - The company offers plastic solutions such as Clearstrength XT100 and BIOSTRENGTH 150.

The company offers plastic solutions such as Clearstrength XT100 and BIOSTRENGTH 150. BASF SE - The company offers plastic solutions such as Plastic Additives.

The company offers plastic solutions such as Plastic Additives. Berry Global Inc. - The company offers plastic solutions such as Sustane.

Plastic Market - Key Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by technique (injection molding, blow molding, roto molding, casting, and others), end-user (packaging, consumer goods, automotive, electrical and electronics, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the injection molding segment will be significant for the overall market growth during the forecast period. Owing to its numerous advantages over other plastic molding techniques, it is one of the most preferred methods for producing parts. Plastic injection molding is easy and highly reliable as well as being very effective. The injection molding process is used to make bottles, plastic bags, and wraps, as well as playground slides, which are all made with low-density polyethylene. Moreover, it is affordable and of high quality to be used in food applications, which makes it safe. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Regional Market Outlook

APAC is estimated to account for 47% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to factors such as rapid urbanization, improving economic conditions, and increasing activities in various industries, such as automotive, construction, and healthcare, in countries like India and China. Moreover, there are regulations in these countries on decreasing the gross vehicle weight to improve fuel efficiency and eventually reduce carbon emissions, which encourages the use of plastic as a substitute for metals, including aluminum and steel, to manufacture automotive components. Hence, such factors drive the market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Plastic Market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Diverse applications of plastics are especially driving the growth of the market. Plastics are commonly used in medical, automotive, and construction applications. For example, plastics are widely used to manufacture medical disposables and medical device components. Medical imaging housings, medical containers, diagnostic equipment components, and medical trays are some of the common products made from thermoformed plastics. Therefore, such wide applications of plastics are one of the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Rising demand for bioplastics is the latest trend fueling the growth of market. Bioplastics, biodegradable materials from renewable resources, are gaining momentum to reduce the negative effects of plastic waste suffocating the planet and polluting the environment. Known as polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs), these are 100% biodegradable, tough and versatile. In the used containers and packaging market with applications in the food industry, textile industry, and pharmaceutical industry, biopolymers are already gaining popularity in European and US cities for environmental reasons. These trends are expected to fuel the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key Challenges

Environmental hazards associated with plastic production are a major challenge hindering the market. Over the last 60 years, plastics have evolved into necessary and adaptable materials with a wide variety of properties, chemistries, and applications. Originally thought to be harmless and inert, plastics have been dumped in landfills and garbage over the years, creating a range of environmental problems. Contamination by plastic waste is now widely recognized as a significant environmental problem. Hence, such challenges impede the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Plastic Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the plastic market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the plastic market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the plastic market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the plastic market vendors

Plastic Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.27% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 214.81 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.71 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Arkema Group, BASF SE, Berry Global Inc., Celanese Corp., Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., Formosa Plastics Corp., Huntsman Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Lotte Chemical Corp., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and Toray Industries Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

