Plastic Packaging Market in Indonesia to grow by USD 1.00 billion | Technavio

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Amcor Plc, Berry Global Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, National Flexible, Sealed Air Corp., Silgan Holdings Inc., Sonoco Products Co., Tetra Laval International SA, and Wipak Group, among others, are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Product:

Rigid:



The rigid segment contributed largely to the overall market growth in 2021.





Rigid plastics are highly toughened plastics that are used for various applications such as packaging of bulk and unit materials. The food and beverage, healthcare, and consumer packaged goods sectors are the major end-users of rigid plastic packaging products. In addition, rigid plastic packaging allows companies to perform marketing and advertising campaigns using innovative and attractive designs, which will lead to an increase in the demand for rigid plastic packaging.



Flexible

Segmentation by Application:

Food and beverage:

:

In terms of application, the food and beverage industry will contribute significant market share growth during the forecast period.





Most commercially available food and beverages are sold in plastic packaging. The demand for plastic packaging in the food and beverages industry is significant.



Industrial



Pharmaceuticals



Personal and household care



Others

Latest Trends and Drivers in the Plastic Packaging Market in Indonesia

Market Driver:

Innovations in packaging to improve convenience:

Many packaging companies are planning to develop innovative products. Compared with other forms of packaging, low-density polyethylene (LDPE) packaging is convenient to use and is not restricted to the packaging of any particular product type. Therefore, growing innovation in plastic packaging solutions to improve customer convenience will boost the demand for plastic packaging solutions during the forecast period.

Market Trend:

Growing popularity of lightweight packaging:

Lightweight packaging is cost-effective and recyclable. It provides a barrier that is resistant to light, air, and moisture and is suitable for closures and seals due to its ductile nature. Therefore, goods manufacturers are moving toward the adoption of lightweight plastic packaging. Thus, the growing popularity and demand for this lightweight packaging material are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist plastic packaging market growth in Indonesia during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the plastic packaging market size in Indonesia and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the plastic packaging market in Indonesia

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of plastic packaging market vendors in Indonesia

Plastic Packaging Market In Indonesia Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.57% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.00 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.35 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amcor Plc, Berry Global Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, National Flexible, Sealed Air Corp., Silgan Holdings Inc., Sonoco Products Co., Tetra Laval International SA, and Wipak Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

