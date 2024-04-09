Plastic Packaging Market size In Indonesia to grow by USD 1.00 billion from 2021 to 2026, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The plastic packaging market in Indonesia is set for significant growth, with an expected increase of USD 1.00 billion from 2021 to 2026. According to recent market research and growth reports, the market's momentum will accelerate at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.57%. Key players in the market include Amcor Plc, Berry Global Inc., and Silgan Holdings Inc., among others.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Plastic Packaging Market in Indonesia

Market Overview:

In Indonesia, plastic packaging thrives with a diverse range of materials such as PET bottles, Polyethylene (PE) bottles, and High-density polyethylene (HDPE). Rigid plastics, including beverage bottles and plastic bags, are common, but efforts towards sustainability include recycling PET and promoting bioplastics to address environmental concerns.

Market Segmentation:

Rigid plastic packaging plays a crucial role across various industries in Indonesia, offering durability and protection for products in personal care, household care, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverages. With the rise of e-retail, rigid plastic packaging has become increasingly popular due to its ability to withstand shipping and handling.

Market Dynamics:

The market caters to sectors such as cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, offering a range of products including plastic containers, PET bottles, and plastic bags. Efforts towards sustainability include recycling initiatives and promoting bioplastics to mitigate plastic waste.

Key Drivers and Trends:

Innovation in packaging to enhance convenience and the growing popularity of lightweight packaging are driving market growth in Indonesia. Innovations cater to the demands of the millennial population for convenient packaging solutions. Additionally, lightweight packaging is cost-effective and recyclable, appealing to both manufacturers and consumers.

Challenges:

Despite growth prospects, the market faces challenges such as the availability of substitutes like glass and paper. Efforts to address environmental concerns associated with plastic packaging drive the exploration of alternative materials.

Outlook:

The plastic packaging market in Indonesia is witnessing substantial growth, fueled by various industries such as household care, pharmaceuticals, and e-retail. Manufacturers are adopting materials like metal and engineered plastic to ensure product integrity, alongside a shift towards sustainable packaging options.

Conclusion:

As the market continues to evolve, driven by innovation and sustainability efforts, the plastic packaging industry in Indonesia is expected to expand further. With a focus on addressing environmental concerns and meeting consumer demands for convenience, the market remains dynamic and promising.

Market Overview

The plastic packaging market in Indonesia is experiencing a dynamic shift driven by evolving consumer demands, technological advancements, and increasing environmental awareness. As one of the emerging countries in Southeast Asia with a rapidly growing urban population and changing lifestyles, Indonesia presents significant opportunities and challenges for the packaging industry.

In recent years, there has been a notable surge in the demand for both rigid and flexible plastic packaging solutions across various sectors, particularly in the food and beverage, household, and personal care industries. This demand is propelled by factors such as the rise of organized retail, booming e-commerce activities, and the need for innovative packaging solutions to cater to diverse consumer applications.

Indonesia's plastic packaging market encompasses a wide array of products, including pouches, plastic packaging bags, bottles, jars, cans, trays, and containers. These packaging solutions are designed to ensure the integrity of products, withstand extreme environmental conditions and temperatures, and offer excellent printability for branding and marketing purposes.

Technological advancements in extrusion, thermoform, injection molding, and blow molding technologies have further enhanced the efficiency and versatility of plastic packaging production in Indonesia. Additionally, the industry is witnessing a growing interest in active packaging, modified atmosphere packaging, and even edible and bioplastic packaging solutions to address sustainability concerns and reduce plastic pollution.

Amidst rising sustainability awareness and concerns over single-use plastics, there is a concerted effort towards incorporating recycled plastics, biobased plastics, and biodegradable plastics into packaging materials. Furthermore, initiatives to increase post-consumer recycled content and minimize the environmental impact of packaging are gaining traction within the industry.

Key players in the Indonesian plastic packaging market include both local manufacturers and international corporations, offering a wide range of materials such as polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polypropylene (PP), polystyrene (PS), and polyvinyl chloride (PVC). Additionally, there is a growing emphasis on alternative materials like aluminum, tin, and paperboard to diversify packaging options and reduce reliance on traditional plastics.

The food segment, including bakery products, sweets, and confectionery, represents a significant application area for flexible plastic packaging, utilizing materials such as bi-orientated polypropylene (BOPP), cast polypropylene (CPP), and ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH) to meet consumer demands for convenience and freshness.

Overall, the plastic packaging market in Indonesia is poised for continued growth, driven by technological innovation, sustainability initiatives, and evolving consumer preferences, while simultaneously addressing the challenges of plastic waste and environmental conservation.

About US

