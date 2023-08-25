Plastic Packaging Market size In Indonesia to grow by USD 1.00 billion from 2021 to 2026 | The innovations in packaging to boost growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The plastic packaging market in Indonesia is expected to grow by USD 1.00 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 2.57% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The plastic packaging market in Indonesia is fragmented, and the vendors are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market. Amcor Plc, Berry Global Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, National Flexible, Sealed Air Corp., Silgan Holdings Inc., Sonoco Products Co., Tetra Laval International SA, and Wipak Group are some of the major market participants -. To know about the vendor offerings - Request a free sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Plastic Packaging Market in Indonesia

The plastic packaging market in Indonesia is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The innovations in packaging to improve convenience will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the Volatility in crude oil prices will hamper the market growth.

Plastic Packaging Market in Indonesia 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The innovations in packaging to improve convenience is notably driving the growth of the plastic packaging market in Indonesia.

The availability of substitutes for packaging is one of the significant challenges hindering the growth of the plastic packaging market in Indonesia. Numerous substitute materials, such as glass, board, and paper, are available in the market for packaging. Paper is one of the primary substitutes for plastic in the food industry. However, plastic is one of the most widely used packaging materials, and it has many environmental consequences due to its composition. In addition, packaging product manufacturers are coming up with creative and innovative combo packages such as plastic and paper combinations. Such combinations are achieving popularity due to the augmented requirement for better packaging products. This, in turn, will impede the demand for plastic packaging during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free PDF sample

Plastic Packaging Market in Indonesia 2022-2026: Segment Analysis

Product

Rigid



Flexible

Application

Food And Beverages



Industrial



Pharmaceuticals



Personal And Household Care



Others

Plastic Packaging Market in Indonesia 2022-2026: Segmentation Highlights

This report extensively covers the plastic packaging market in Indonesia segmentation by product (rigid and flexible) and application (food and beverages, industrial, pharmaceuticals, personal and household care, and others).

The plastic packaging market share growth in Indonesia by the rigid segment will be significant during the forecast period. The food and beverage, healthcare, and consumer packaged goods sectors are the prominent end-users of rigid plastic packaging products. Rigid plastic packaging also enables companies to perform marketing and advertising campaigns using innovative and attractive designs, which will lead to an increase in the demand for rigid plastic packaging. In addition, rigid plastics are a grade of highly toughened plastics that are used for a number of applications such as packaging of bulk and unit materials.

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others Buy the Report

Related Reports:

The Rigid Plastic Packaging Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.24% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 60.86 billion.

The flexible plastic packaging market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.75% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 43.64 billion.

Plastic Packaging Market In Indonesia Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.57% Market Growth 2022-2026 USD 1.00 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.35 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amcor Plc, Berry Global Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, National Flexible, Sealed Air Corp., Silgan Holdings Inc., Sonoco Products Co., Tetra Laval International SA, and Wipak Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Application

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio