Plastic Resin Market Size Worth $885.4 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 4.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global plastic resins market size is expected to reach USD 885.4 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period. Increasing consumption of the product in construction, automotive, electrical and electronics application is projected to propel the growth. Regulatory intervention to reduce gross vehicle weight to improve fuel efficiency as well as to reduce carbon emission has driven automotive OEMs to adopt resins as a substitute to steel and aluminum for manufacturing automotive components.

Key suggestions from the report:

Crystalline resin (epoxy, polyethylene and propylene) segment accounted for the prominent market share in 2018 and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period

In 2018, China accounted for the maximum market share in terms of revenue. Rising consumer disposable income in the country and demand for luxury cars are the factors expected to fuel the growth

accounted for the maximum market share in terms of revenue. Rising consumer disposable income in the country and demand for luxury cars are the factors expected to fuel the growth Advent of bio-based plastic resins has played a prominent role in food and beverage and pharmaceutical applications. Polymers such as PET and PC are increasingly utilized in beverage packaging and consumer goods sector

Global plastic resin market is highly competitive and fragmented in nature with the presence of various key players, such as SABIC, BASE SE, Dow, DuPont, Evonik Industries AG, Arkema, Celanese Corporation, and others

Read 286 page research report with ToC on "Plastic Resins Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Crystalline, Non-Crystalline, Engineering Plastic, Super Engineering Plastic), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/plastic-resins-market

Favorable federal regulations laid down by agencies such as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regarding carbon emissions along with the initiatives by the European Union (EU) to develop plastics application for light-weight and fuel-efficient cars are likely to augment the growth of the plastic resins market.

Stringent regulations pertaining to recyclability and depletion of conventional materials, such as metal and wood, are expected to push the demand for material in pipes, windows, cables, storage tanks, and other uses in the construction industries. Plastics are durable and energy saving with cost effectiveness and safe properties, which promotes their application in construction purposes.

The global plastic resin market has been segmented, based on product into crystalline resin, non-crystalline resin, engineering plastic and super engineering plastic. Crystalline resin was the largest segment and accounted for 61.4% of the market share in terms of revenue in 2018. Crystalline resin segment mainly includes epoxy, polyethylene, and polypropylene resins.

Grand View Research has segmented the global plastic resin market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Plastic Resin Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Crystalline Resin



Epoxy





Polyethylene





Polypropylene



Non-crystalline Resin



Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)





Polystyrene (PS)





Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)





Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)



Engineering Plastic



Nylon





Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)





Polycarbonate (PC)





Polyamide



Super Engineering Plastic



Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)





Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)





Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP)

Plastic Resin Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Packaging



Food





Beverage





Medical





Retail





Others



Automotive



Construction



Electrical & Electronics



OA Equipment and Home Appliances





Electronic Materials





Others



Logistics



Consumer Goods



Textiles & Clothing



Clothing





Industrial use





Others



Furniture & Bedding



Agriculture



Medical Devices



Others

Plastic Resin Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





Russia





U.K.





Spain





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





South Korea





Australia





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





UAE

