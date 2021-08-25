Plastic Resins Market Size Worth $982.3 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 4.2%: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global plastic resins market size is expected to reach USD 982.3 billion by 2028 according to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research. the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 – 2028. Increasing product demand from the construction and electrical & electronics industries emerges as the key driver for the market growth. Moreover, the rapidly developing automotive sector is anticipated to trigger the product demand in numerous applications, such as interiors, exteriors, and under-the-hood components of automobiles. Furthermore, the growing popularity of electric vehicles worldwide is driving the need for lightweight materials, thereby driving the growth of the plastic resins market.

Key Highlights of Plastic Resins Market

Based on product , the crystalline resins segment contributed the highest revenue share and is anticipated to increase its share contribution over the forecast period. The polyethylene crystalline resins sub-segment is predicted to account for the largest share in the plastic resins market, on account of rising demand from medical applications .

, dominated the market and is expected to further increase its dominance during the forecast period. will propel the segment growth. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic , there is a significant demand for medical safety equipment such as medical gowns, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), face shields, and other medical devices, resulted in huge demand for plastic resins in COVID-19 affected countries .

, there is a significant such as medical gowns, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), face shields, and other medical devices, . SABIC, a leading chemical manufacturing company has recently launched its certified circular polycarbonate resin & blends formed using upcycling of post-consumer mixed plastic. This newly developed solution which is based on advanced recycling targeted at increasing the growth of the circular economy for plastics by bringing more sustainable products.

Government agencies such as National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Environmental Protection Agency have collaborated with European Union and have imposed favorable regulations regarding carbon emission will likely boost the industry demand over the coming years.

Regional Developments

The Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the plastic resins market and account for the highest revenue share over the forecast period. Major developed Asia countries such as China are self-sufficient for plastic production, with the availability of adequate production plants required to meet the local demand. Increasing population, rising urbanization, and growing preference for suitable engineering plastics across industries will boost the market growth in the region. On the other side, the regional market of North America is expected to garner moderate growth owing to stringent regulations imposed by the FDA and EPA regarding the usage of plastic.

Competitive Outlook

The global market for plastic resins is highly fragmented with the active presence of numerous regional and international players. The market is witnessing strong competition among players as regional players have formed strong distribution networks and adhering to standards. Leading manufacturers operating in the market are targeting regional expansions to increase their presence and grow their customer base.

Prominent players present in the plastic resins market include:

Arkema S.A., Chevron Phillips Chemical Co., DuPont, LLC, Celanese Corporation, Dow Chemical, Evonik Industries AG, LyondellBasell, Formosa Plastic Group, SABIC, Teijin Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Company, and Toray Industries, Inc and others:

Target Audience

Supply Side: Chemical Company

Chemical Company Demand Side: Automotive and Construction Industry

Automotive and Construction Industry Regulatory Side: Environmental Protection Agency, Food and Drug Administration

Polaris Market Research has segmented the plastic resins market report on the basis of product, application, and region:

Plastic Resins, Product Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Crystalline

Epoxy



Polyethylene



Polypropylene

Non-crystalline

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)



Polystyrene (PS)



Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)



Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

Engineering Plastic

Nylon



Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)



Polycarbonate (PC)



Polyamide

Super Engineering Plastic

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)



Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)



Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP)

Plastic Resins, Application Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Packaging

Food & Beverage



Medical



Retail



Others

Automotive

Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Office Automation Equipment



Electronic Materials



Others

Logistics

Textiles & Clothing

Clothing



Industrial Use



Others

Furniture & Bedding

Medical Devices

Others

Plastic Resins, Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Spain , Netherlands , Austria )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( China , India , Japan , South Korea , Singapore , Philippines , Malaysia , Indonesia )

( , , , , , , , ) Latin America ( Brazil , Argentina , Mexico )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( South Africa , UAE, Saudi Arabia , Israel )

SOURCE Polaris Market Research