Plastic security seals are common tamper-evident devices many businesses use to secure shipments. Due to the popularity of these types of seals, many options have been created over time. Plastic security seals supplier, American Casting & Manufacturing, assists users in choosing the right plastic security seal.

Look for quality seals. The quality of a plastic security seal is more than just the look and feel of the product. Users should also take into consideration the type of plastic the seal is made of. American Casting & Manufacturing uses Polypropylene and Nylon materials to create their seals, allowing for a high level of strength and success rate.

Choose the right seal. Plastic strap security seals are available in different lengths and strengths allowing for the seals to be used for different items. These types of seals are also available as either adjustable-length or fixed-length straps providing you with the ability to secure whatever items need protection.

Secure the seal. Tamper-evident seals are made to be locked, which is why many types of seals offer a metal locking mechanism to ensure the seal has a high pull strength. Additionally, metal locking systems prevent certain types of tamper attacks such as boiled water or frozen attacks. A metal locking system may be necessary depending on what and where the item in question is.

Determine what is being secured. With numerous types of plastic seals to choose from, knowing what you are securing helps narrow down the options. Larger items such as shipping containers may require fixed seals with a higher break tolerance, while other items such as a first aid kit may require an adjustable seal with a low break tolerance. Determining what the purpose of the security seal is may also be helpful when choosing a securing method, since different uses require different strengths.

Whether security seals are being used to monitor inventory in a warehouse or ship merchandise across the country, taking into consideration all these points will help you choose the right security seal for the job.

About American Casting and Manufacturing: American Casting & Manufacturing tamper evident seals supplier is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company, that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries. Through innovative production, customer service, and both employee loyalty and respect, the tamper evident seals manufacturer has been producing high-quality seals for over 100 years. The company conforms to the highest standards, meeting the requirements of ISO-9001:2008 quality management systems.

