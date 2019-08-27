Plastic Security Seals Supplier, American Casting & Manufacturing, List and Explain Four Benefits of Laser Printing for Security Seals

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Security seals are used in many industries as essential evidence of unauthorized entry or tampering and theft attempts. However, although their physical function is certainly important, the markings printed on security seals also hold valuable information. Barcodes, business logos, and numbered codes marked on the security seals all transmit key information to those working with the seals, keeping careful track of the seals location, condition, and owner. Each of these individual seals needs to be marked carefully with this information, but all security seal marking methods are not created equal. Plastic security seal supplier, American Casting & Manufacturing, lists and explains four benefits of laser for printing security seals.

Laser prints are permanent: One of the biggest advantages of laser marking security seals is the permanency. This printing method is resistant against temperature changes and external agents like weather and oil, as well as stronger, more aggressive solvents and chemicals. The markings created by laser printing hold up to all of these substances, making them very strong against damage and thus one of the most widely used security seal printing methods. Laser markings are accurate: Since lasers are a highly precise technology, laser printing is very detailed and accurate. The engravings made by laser printing are high definition prints, made up of very small, detailed strokes, making the end result precise. The accuracy of laser printing allows large amounts of detailed data to be displayed on a security seal without error. Laser printing cannot be imitated: With its previously explained permanency and extreme detail paired together, laser printed markings are very difficult to be copied or counterfeited. This advantage adds a significant amount of protection against imitation to laser marked security seals, adding another level of security to these printed seals. High Productivity, Versatility: Laser markings are economically advantageous due to two features of the printing process: high-speeds and high versatility. First, laser printers can achieve high-speed printing rates, making them highly productive pieces of machinery. In addition, laser markings are very versatile, able to be printed on various materials and surface types with the same detailed quality.

All four benefits outlined above demonstrate why marking security seals via laser printing is the leading method in this global market. Thanks to the high versatility and productivity rate of laser printing technology, an added advantage of this printing solution is the lower price, so your business doesn't need to be financially burdened the next time you're looking to keep your goods safe with high-quality marked security seals.

About American Casting and Manufacturing

American Casting and Manufacturing tamper evident seals supplier is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries. Through innovative production, customer service, and both employee loyalty and respect, the tamper evident seals manufacturer has been producing high-quality seals for over 100 years. The company conforms to the highest standards, meeting the requirements of ISO-9001:2015 quality management systems.

SOURCE American Casting and Manufacturing