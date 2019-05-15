Plastic Security Seals Supplier, American Casting and Manufacturing, Discuss Different Ways to Print Plastic Security Seals

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plastic security seals are tamper evident seals typically used for shipping and management purposes. These seals can help detect theft, contamination, or unauthorized entry or opening of a sealed container. There are various ways to print plastic security seals, each with their own set of advantages and methodology. The three most popular ways to print plastic security seals and label them are by hot stamping, laser printing, and thermal printing. Plastic security seals supplier, American Casting and Manufacturing, discusses each of these printing methods below.

What is hot stamping?

Hot stamping is a process that includes a hot stamping press, a hot stamping die or type, and a hot stamping foil, if color is needed for the printing needs of the business. The hot stamping press contains a heating element that heats up the die or type; the marking cycle starts when the press engages the heated die or type with the foil and transfers the ink from the foil carrier onto the security seal. The process of hot stamping can be used on a variety of different materials but is mostly used on plastics. As a relatively clean process that eliminates the need for inks and other consumables, American Casting and Manufacturing uses the methodology for most of their printing needs.

What is laser printing?

Laser printing is a process used to emboss an image, pattern, or information onto materials, such as the plastic that makes up a security seal. The content that is printed onto the material is programmed and modulated from a computer that controls the laser. The strength of the laser may vary depending on the material being marked.

Customizing security seals is another step to increase the protection of shipments or monitor inventory more closely. The technology needed to complete a laser printing session creates permanent, indelible, and strong impressions that do not degrade in contact with aggressive external agents such as solvents, oils, and corrosive substances. Labels made with this technology are also not affected by severe weather changes, making this labeling process ideal for shipment and inventory tracking depending on where merchandise is stored.

What is thermal printing?

Thermal printing is the process that uses heat in order to produce an image onto materials such as paper or plastic. There are two types of thermal printing, direct thermal and thermal transfer, which can be used to print labels onto security seals. Direct thermal printing utilizes treated materials that blacken when the thermal print head applies heat to its surface and requires no ink, toner, or ribbons. Thermal transfer printing is where a thermal print head applies heat to a resin-based ribbon which is melted to the label's surface, causing the ink to absorb into the label material.

The type of label and conditions a security seal will face will determine if direct thermal or thermal transfer printing is used. While direct thermal is more cost efficient due to the low maintenance, easy operation, and fewer moving pieces, it should not be used when security seals will face extreme external conditions such as changes in weather, however, is an ideal option for short-term needs. Thermal transfer is the better option when a security seal needs to withstand extreme temperatures or may come into contact with chemicals.

Regardless of the printing method a company prefers, it is important to understand the benefits of each printing option before making a decision.

About American Casting and Manufacturing: American Casting & Manufacturing is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company, that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries. Through innovative production, customer service, and both employee loyalty and respect, the tamper evident seals manufacturer has been producing high-quality seals for over 100 years. The company conforms to the highest standards, meeting the requirements of ISO-9001:2008 quality management systems.

