Plastic Straps Market Forecast and Competitive Analysis Report: An Estimated $8.4 Billion Market by 2030, with a CAGR of 16.8% from 2024 to 2030 - Key Opportunities in APAC Region

The future of the global plastic straps market looks promising with opportunities in the building & construction, medical & healthcare, automotive & transportation, food & beverage, paper, electrical & electronics markets. The global plastic straps market is expected to reach an estimated $8.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 16.8% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are the growing use of plastic straps including polyester straps, polypropylene straps, and nylon straps in a variety of end-use sectors like automotive, infrastructure, electronics, and paper and the fast expansion of the electrical and electronics industries has boosted the need for plastic straps.

Polypropylene strap will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the numerous benefits it provides, such as high tensile strength, enhanced flexibility, lightweight, simple handling, superior elongation, chemical resistance, rustproofing, as well as, increasing the security and aesthetic look of the goods.



APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rising demand for plastic straps in the region from the paper, electrical, and electronics industries, as well as, expanding e-commerce sector, consumers' inclination toward online shopping, and home delivery.



The study includes a forecast for the global plastic straps by type, end use, and region.



Plastic Straps Market by Type

Polyester Straps

Polypropylene Straps

Nylon Straps

Others

Plastic Straps Market by End Use

Building & Construction

Medical & Healthcare

Automotive & Transportation

Food & Beverages

Paper

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Key Plastic Straps Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies plastic straps companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Some of the plastic straps companies profiled in this report include-

Crown Holdings

The Sterling Group

Teufelberger

FROMM Packaging

Messersi Packaging

Dubose Strapping

Auto Strap

PAC Strapping

Polychem Corporation

Scientex Berhad

Key Report Features:

Market Size Estimates: Plastic straps market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Plastic straps market size by type, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Plastic straps market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and Rest of the World.

, , , and Rest of the World. Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different type, end use, and regions for the plastic straps market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the plastic straps market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following key questions:

What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the plastic straps market by type (polyester straps, polypropylene straps, nylon straps, and others), end use (building & construction, medical & healthcare, automotive & transportation, food & beverages, paper, electrical & electronics, and others), and region ( North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World)?

, , , and the Rest of the World)? Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Plastic Straps Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Plastic Straps Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Plastic Straps Market by Type

3.3.1: Polyester Straps

3.3.2: Polypropylene Straps

3.3.3: Nylon Straps

3.4: Global Plastic Straps Market by End Use

3.4.1: Building & Construction

3.4.2: Medical & Healthcare

3.4.3: Automotive & Transportation

3.4.4: Food & Beverages

3.4.5: Paper

3.4.6: Electrical & Electronics



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Plastic Straps Market by Region

4.2: North American Plastic Straps Market

4.3: European Plastic Straps Market

4.4: APAC Plastic Straps Market

4.5: ROW Plastic Straps Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Plastic Straps Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Plastic Straps Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Plastic Straps Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

Crown Holdings

The Sterling Group

Teufelberger

FROMM Packaging

Messersi Packaging

Dubose Strapping

Auto Strap

PAC Strapping

Polychem Corporation

Scientex Berhad

