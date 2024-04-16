Plastic Straps Market size is set to grow by USD 1.04 billion from 2023-2027, emergence of polyester straps as viable option to steel strapping boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global plastic straps market size is estimated to grow by USD 1047.69 mn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.02% during the forecast period. The logistics industry's shift from steel to plastic straps, specifically polyester, polypropylene, and nylon, is driving market growth. Steel's corrosion issues led to the need for light, soft alternatives. Polyester straps offer durability, flexibility, and ease of handling, contributing to industrialization and commercialization. Bio-based plastics reduce environmental pollution and waste management concerns. Tensile strength and bundling materials are key factors. Statistical tools forecast market expansion.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Plastic Straps Market 2023-2027

For more insights on the historic (2017 - 2021) and forecast market size- Request a sample report

Plastic Straps Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.02% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1047.69 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.5 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 28% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled Auto Strap India, CORDSTRAP BV, Crown Holdings Inc., Cyklop International, DuBose Strapping Inc., Duravant LLC, HANGZHOU YOUNGSUN INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO. LTD., LINDER GmbH, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Mosca GmbH, PAC Strapping Products Inc., Plastex Extruders Ltd., Ruparel Polystrap Pvt. Ltd., S.K. INDUSTRIES INDORE, Samuel Son and Co. Ltd., Scientex Berhad, StraPack Corp., and Teufelberger Holding AG

Segment Overview

This plastic straps market report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (Paper and printing, Metal and steel, Fiber and textile, Brick and tiles, Others) Type (Polypropylene straps, Polyester straps, Nylon and others) Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market segmentation by End-user

The plastic straps market is experiencing significant growth due to the versatility and cost-effectiveness of bundling materials like polypropylene, polyester, and nylon. Industrialization and commercialization have increased the demand for plastic straps in various sectors, including printed materials, millwork, flooring, appliances, clothing, foods, and pharmaceuticals. These straps offer desirable properties such as durability, flexibility, and ease of handling, making them ideal for bundling and palletizing light to medium-sized products. Tensile strength is a crucial factor in determining the performance of plastic straps. Polypropylene straps, in particular, have gained popularity due to their high tensile strength and ability to withstand constant pressure without irreversible stretching. However, the environmental impact of plastic production and pollution is a growing concern. The market is responding with the development and commercialization of bio-based plastics, which offer similar properties while reducing waste and environmental harm. Statistical tools are used to analyze market trends and forecast growth in the plastic straps market. According to recent studies, the market is expected to continue growing, driven by the increasing demand for durable and flexible bundling materials in various industries. Polyester and polypropylene straps are expected to dominate the market due to their superior properties and cost-effectiveness. Nylon straps, while offering high tensile strength, are expected to face competition from more cost-effective alternatives. Overall, the plastic straps market is poised for continued growth, driven by industrialization, commercialization, and the development of sustainable alternatives.

Geography Overview

The Plastic Straps Market in North America is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing demand from industries such as paper and printing, steel, and tiles. The transportation sector's expansion, due to industrialization and commercialization, also contributes to the market's growth. Plastic straps offer durability, flexibility, and ease of handling, making them ideal for bundling materials in various industries. Tensile strength is a crucial factor in determining the effectiveness of plastic straps. Polyester, Polypropylene, and Nylon straps are popular choices due to their unique properties. However, environmental concerns, including pollution and waste management, are becoming increasingly important. Statistical tools are used to analyze market trends, and the use of bio-based plastics is gaining traction as a sustainable alternative. Despite these concerns, plastic straps' versatility and cost-effectiveness continue to make them a preferred choice for industries.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 - 2021) and forecast market size- Download a Sample Report

The market for plastic straps is expanding due to the rise in demand for biodegradable options, particularly in packaging. Bio-based plastics, derived from renewable sources like sugarcane and soybean, offer increased durability and flexibility. Industrialization and commercialization of bio-based plastics are accelerating, driven by environmental concerns and waste management needs. Key materials include polyester, polypropylene, and nylon. Tensile strength, bundling capabilities, and ease of handling are crucial factors. Statistical tools are used to analyze market trends.

The plastic straps market is significant in various industries, including paper and printing, metal and steel, fiber and textile, brick and tiles, electrical and electronics, and automotive. These straps, made from crude oil derivatives like polyester, polypropylene, and nylon, offer durability, flexibility, and ease of handling. However, their non-biodegradability and environmental impact from industrialization and commercialization are concerns. Waste management and recycling efforts lag, leading to environmental pollution and harm to marine life.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 - 2021) and forecast period(2023-2027)- Request a sample report!

Research Analysis

The Plastic Straps Market plays a significant role in various industries, including Logistics and the Packaging Industry, where durability and flexibility are crucial. Tensile strength is a key factor in the selection of plastic straps, with polyester, polypropylene, and nylon straps being popular choices due to their high strength-to-weight ratio. Industrialization and commercialization have led to increased demand for these materials in the Housing Industry for bundling and securing building materials. However, the use of plastic straps contributes to environmental pollution and waste management concerns. Bio-based plastics offer a potential solution, as they reduce reliance on fossil fuels and decrease environmental impact. Statistical tools are essential in analyzing market trends and forecasting demand for plastic straps in various industries.

Market Research Overview

The Plastic Straps Market is a significant sector in the Commercilizaton of Materials industry. Bundling and palletizing are essential processes in various industries, and plastic straps have become a popular choice due to their durability and flexibility. These straps are used for securing loads, ensuring safety during transportation, and reducing material damage. The demand for plastic straps is driven by the manufacturing, automotive, and packaging industries. Durability, ease of use, and cost-effectiveness are key factors contributing to the growth of the plastic straps market. Additionally, the environmental sustainability of plastic straps, such as their recyclability, is a growing concern for manufacturers and consumers alike. The polyester and PVC types of plastic straps are commonly used in the market, with polyester straps being the more popular choice due to their superior strength and elongation properties. The global plastic straps market is projected to grow at a steady pace in the coming years, driven by increasing industrialization and urbanization.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio