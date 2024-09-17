Plastic Surgeon Dr. Adam J. Rubinstein to Host Special Episode on @NakedBeautyTV Live Podcast on International Patients Safety Day - September 17th

MIAMI, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Board-certified Miami plastic surgeon Adam J. Rubinstein, MD, FACS, announces a special live episode of the Naked Beauty Live Podcast in honor of International Patients Safety Day. The podcast will air live at 7 p.m. and can be viewed on all Dr. Rubinstein's social accounts including: Instagram: @nakedbeautytv and @drrubinstein; TikTok @drrubinstein; and on Facebook @MiamiPlasticSurgeon

Dr. Rubinstein will be joined by two esteemed guests for this special episode:

- Dr. Pat Pazmiño, nationally recognized for his work in patient safety particularly in BBL procedures, combining cutting-edge techniques with ultrasound, such as the ultraBBL™, the safest BBL available. He will provide insights into both the benefits and risks of BBL surgery.

- Dr. Kiya Movassaghi, MD, FACS, current President of the American Association of Plastic Surgeons, and past President of the Northwest Society of Plastic Surgeons (NWSPS), will also join the conversation.

The @NakedBeautyLive podcast is an extension of the innovative social media series @NakedBeautyTV. This groundbreaking campaign offers viewers an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look into the world of aesthetic and beauty treatments. Hosted by Dr. Rubinstein, Naked Beauty TV lifts the curtain on the cosmetic industry, showcasing a side of it typically reserved for insiders and medical professionals.

From hair transplantation and butt implants to Botox, fillers, and breast augmentation, the series reveals the realities behind these procedures, showing what is often hidden from public view. Naked Beauty TV and its accompanying podcast aim to educate and demystify the cosmetic world, giving the audience an unfiltered experience.

Dr. Rubinstein shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming live podcast: "Patient safety is really at the heart of Naked Beauty. For years I have been trying to help educate the public and allow them to make their best decisions when choosing plastic surgery procedures and products. On Naked Beauty I'm able to show everyone the real stories behind the scenes that are usually only meant for doctors and industry insiders. Join me as we explore the world of plastic surgery—naked and unfiltered."

Dr. Rubinstein is not only a board-certified, award-winning plastic surgeon but also a passionate advocate for patient safety. As the former Chief of Plastic Surgery and Chief of the Department of Surgery at Jackson North Medical Center in Miami, he brings unparalleled expertise to his practice. He specializes in a broad range of surgical and non-surgical cosmetic treatments for both men and women.

Dr. Rubinstein's mission is to empower patients with the knowledge necessary to make informed decisions about the latest innovations in aesthetic procedures. His goal is to guide individuals safely through the complexities of the plastic surgery world, helping them make the best choices for their needs.

