Plastic Surgeon Petitions To Stop Gender Discrimination By Federal Health Insurance Plans

SEATTLE, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Javad Sajan, of Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery, is a Seattle plastic surgeon who performs hundreds of top surgery procedures every year. Top surgery refers to a procedure where the breasts are removed to create a masculine or flat chest as part of a female-to-male transgender transition. Recently, federal government health insurance plans have begun to deny coverage of nipple creation for transgender patients. This has led many patients who want nipples to forego them due to the inability to afford the additional cost. The insurance plans only pay for breast tissue removal; forcing some patients to live permanently without nipples. This is discrimination because the same insurance plans pay for nipple creation for cisgender patients.

In response, Dr. Javad Sajan created a campaign on change.org to petition the federal government, President Joe Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris to amend the current federal insurance plans to cover nipple creation. While not every FTM top surgery patient, wants nipples, the current coverage restricts a patient's right to choose. This can lead to continued dysphoria after surgery that is completely avoidable.

Concerning the way insurance covers top surgery, Dr. Javad Sajan says, "Top surgery uses the same codes as mastectomy, 19303, and nipple reconstruction, 19350. Mastectomy patients receive complete coverage for nipple reconstruction while transgender patients are denied despite using the same codes and coverage guidelines."

Dr. Sajan recognized this gross injustice and wanting to better serve his patients, created a petition on change.org to bring awareness to this issue and hopefully influence change on the federal level that will positively impact the lives of transgender people. You are invited to sign and share the petition to be part of this change.

About Dr. Javad Sajan: Dr. Javad Sajan of Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery is a Seattle plastic surgeon and one of the top surgeons performing gender affirming surgery in the United States. Wanting to provide the best top surgery possible, Dr. Sajan works with insurance companies daily to achieve affordable solutions for FTM patients. As a constant advocate for transgender rights, Dr. Sajan continues to fight for his patients to receive the highest standard of medical care.

