Plastic Surgeons of America Transforms Patient-Surgeon Connections

Dr. Heather Levites of LevityLifts Joins PSofA, Bringing Her Expertise to the Platform

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plastic Surgeons of America (PSofA), a new product from Hyperspace Ventures, is set to revolutionize the plastic surgery industry with its cutting-edge platform designed to enhance the way patients find and connect with leading surgeons. Utilizing an advanced matching algorithm and artificial intelligence, PSofA streamlines the process for individuals seeking quality surgical care.

The platform was built by Hyperspace Ventures, a North Carolina-founded firm with a history of building successful tech products. PSofA is available on all devices and hosts a plethora of valuable features for the patient and surgeon:

For Patients

Find top plastic surgeons by procedure and location and match with confidence

Browse individual surgeon profiles in-depth and read trusted reviews

Book a consult seamlessly and receive expert in-person care

For Surgeons

Claim a profile and open up the largest channel for new patients

Promote their personal brand and showcase their work to millions

Drive new leads with automated consultation scheduling and EMR integration

Dr. Heather Levites, a Raleigh-based Board Certified Plastic Surgeon and founder of LevityLifts, joins PSofA with an extensive background in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. She holds degrees from MIT and Stony Brook University and trained at Duke University. Her addition underscores PSofA's commitment to making top-tier professionals available to patients.

"Plastic Surgeons of America represents a significant leap forward in patient-surgeon interactions," said Dr. Levites. "This platform not only empowers patients with immediate access to leading surgeons but also ensures they receive personalized and high-quality care. I am proud to be part of this innovative initiative."

For more information visit plasticsurgeonsofamerica.com .

About Plastic Surgeons of America

Plastic Surgeons of America is designed to enhance the connection between patients and plastic surgeons. PSofA offers a streamlined and efficient way for individuals to confidently find qualified plastic surgeons, ensuring a higher standard of care and patient satisfaction.

About Hyperspace Ventures

Hyperspace Ventures is a North Carolina-founded software design, development, and venture capital firm. Their successes include the tennis and pickleball e-learning platform TopCourt and productivity tool Space Dial. Find them at hyperspaceventures.com .

About Dr. Heather Levites

Dr. Heather Levites is the founder of LevityLifts and a Board Certified Plastic Surgeon with a specialty in advanced cosmetic surgery. She has authored multiple peer-reviewed publications and co-founded "The Resident Review" podcast. Find her at levitylifts.com .

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Hyperspace Ventures; Plastic Surgeons of America