Plastic Surgery Center of Hagerstown, MD to Hold Virtual Fall "Maskerade" Event

HAGERSTOWN, Md., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The staff of Plastic Surgery Services, located in Hagerstown, MD, announces that their one-day-only "Incredible Injectables" fall event will be held on September 16, 2020 with the theme "Maskerade." For the first time in the practice's history, the event will be held virtually.

Dr. Henry F. Garazo says that he is happy to be able to offer Hagerstown patients the specials that they have come to expect from the annual fall event. This year, there will also be an opportunity to win a free BOTOX® treatment.

"We are a part of the community here in Hagerstown, and our fall event is one way that we give back to our patients," Dr. Garazo explains. "These events have always been a great way to come together and celebrate the coming season. We are eager to bring the lively energy our events are known for to the virtual space!"

The medical practice offers more than plastic surgery, with a full-time Certified Medical Aesthetician who provides a range of aesthetic services to Hagerstown patients, including HydraFacial MD®, SkinPen® Microneedling, and customized recommendations for medical-grade, take-home skincare. Many of these aesthetician services and exclusive products will be offered at special discounts during the event on September 16th.

Practice director and board certified plastic surgeon Dr. Garazo has practiced for 23 years in the Hagerstown area, providing a full range of cosmetic and reconstructive procedures including breast augmentation, tummy tucks, face lifts, and many more. After closing for a short time per Maryland's coronavirus guidelines, the practice reopened with added precautions. Dr. Garazo continues to solely use a private, AAAASF certified operating room for surgical procedures to help ensure patient safety and privacy.

While the practice's aesthetician performs certain treatments, those choosing "Incredible Injectables" specials can expect to schedule an appointment with Dr. Garazo himself. Aesthetic injections, such as BOTOX® or the dermal filler JUVÉDERM®, require artistic technique, a thorough understanding of facial anatomy, and experience. While some plastic surgery practices employ a nurse injector, Dr. Garazo performs injections himself.

"My patients know they'll receive treatment that's both safe and aesthetically pleasing when they get their injections from a board certified plastic surgeon," he says.

In addition to discounts on services and products, the practice will also hold a "Maskerade" contest for the "most unique mask." Entries will be judged via Instagram, with attendees tagging the practice @drgarazo and using the hashtags #maskerade and #plasticsurgeryservices to enter. The Maskerade contest offers a grand prize of BOTOX injections for the winner; the runner up receives a free HydraFacial MD treatment with the practice's aesthetician.

Those interested in attending the event may either call ahead to schedule a visit to the practice the day of the event, or they may phone the practice on the day of the event between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to book treatments and purchase products, all at the discounted prices. For a full list of the event promotions and festivities, visit their website or call Plastic Surgery Services at (301) 791-1800.

About Dr. Henry F. Garazo: Plastic surgeon Henry Garazo is board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and has been selected as one of America's Top Plastic Surgeons by the Consumers' Research Council of America for over 10 years. He practices in his hometown of Hagerstown, Maryland, at Plastic Surgery Services, 1140 Conrad Ct., Hagerstown, Md., 21740-5905. Learn more at www.plasticsurgeryservices.net or read Dr. Garazo's reviews .

