Plastic Surgery Center of Hagerstown, MD to Hold Virtual Spring Open House

HAGERSTOWN, Md., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The staff of Plastic Surgery Services, located in Hagerstown, MD, announces that their one-day-only "Incredible Injectables" spring event will be held on April 21, 2021. This season's event will be held virtually with the theme, "Wonders of the Zodiac."

Dr. Henry F. Garazo says that he is happy to be able to offer his Hagerstown and Frederick patients the specials that they have come to expect from the bi-annual event, plus the opportunity to win free BOTOX®, HydraFacial®, and dermaplaning treatments.

"As a proud member of our wonderful Hagerstown and Frederick communities, our Incredible Injectables event is a great opportunity for us to give back to our patients," Dr. Garazo explains. "These bi-annual events allow us to come together and celebrate the coming season, and we are excited to once again bring the lively energy our events are known for to the virtual space!"

The medical practice offers more than plastic surgery, with a full-time Certified Medical Aesthetician who provides a range of aesthetic services to Hagerstown and Frederick patients, including HydraFacial MD®, Collagen P.I.N. Microneedling, and customized recommendations for medical-grade, take-home skincare. Many of these skincare treatments and medical-grade skincare products will be offered at special discounts during the April 21st event.

Practice Director and board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Garazo has practiced for 24 years in the Hagerstown/Frederick area, providing a full range of cosmetic and reconstructive procedures including breast augmentation, tummy tucks, facelifts, and many more. In order to keep his patients and staff safe, Dr. Garazo's Plastic Surgery Center is strictly adhering to the State of Maryland's coronavirus guidelines. His practice solely operates in a private, AAAASF-certified operating room for surgical procedures to help ensure patient safety and privacy.

While the practice's aesthetician performs certain treatments, those choosing "Incredible Injectables" specials can expect to schedule an appointment with Dr. Garazo himself. Aesthetic injections, such as BOTOX® or the dermal filler JUVÉDERM®, require artistic technique, a thorough understanding of facial anatomy, and experience. While many plastic and cosmetic surgery practices employ a nurse injector, Dr. Garazo performs all injections personally.

"My patients have come to appreciate aesthetic injections performed by a board certified plastic surgeon," says Dr. Garazo. "They understand that having an expert perform their Botox or dermal filler injections helps ensure they receive optimal results, safely."

In line with this year's theme, "Wonders of the Zodiac," the practice will also provide complimentary tarot card readings by appointment and complimentary gift bags for the first 100 customers that spend over $250. Additionally, the practice is offering special pricing on hand-curated "zodiac elements packages" based on preference and pairing of products.

Those interested in attending the event may either call ahead to schedule a visit to the practice the day of the event, or they may phone the practice on the day of the event between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to book treatments and purchase products, all at the discounted prices advertised. For more information about events, visit their website or call Plastic Surgery Services at (301) 791-1800.

About Dr. Henry F. Garazo: Plastic surgeon Dr. Henry Garazo is board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and has been selected as one of "America's Top Plastic Surgeons" by the Consumers' Research Council of America for 11 consecutive years. He practices in his hometown of Hagerstown, Maryland, at Plastic Surgery Services, 1140 Conrad Ct., Hagerstown, Md., 21740-5905. Learn more at www.plasticsurgeryservices.net or read Dr. Garazo's reviews .

