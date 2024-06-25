Plastic Surgery Sees Steady Growth Amidst Economic Uncertainty, American Society of Plastic Surgeons 2023 Procedural Statistics Report Finds

World's largest plastic surgery organization navigates new normal in aesthetic health as post-pandemic boom settles

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite times of economic uncertainty, Americans seemed to prioritize cosmetic procedures in their self-care routines in 2023. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons ® (ASPS) has released the 2023 ASPS Procedural Statistics Report , which showed a 5 percent rise in plastic surgeries and a 7 percent increase in minimally invasive procedures compared to the previous year. The report, which was released with ASPS-endorsed partner CosmetAssure®, looks at the trends driving the growth or decline in procedures.

"While the data suggests that the drastic growth of plastic surgery during the immediate post-pandemic period has stabilized, the demand for aesthetic procedures remains comparatively robust," said ASPS President Steven Williams, MD. "As patients increasingly prioritize their aesthetic health, it remains imperative that they also prioritize education and safety by seeking out board-certified plastic surgeons. This becomes even more important as patients increasingly try to differentiate quality care and truth among the messages they receive in social media and paid advertisements."

Most Popular Procedures

Of the nearly 1.6 million cosmetic surgical procedures performed in 2023, the top 5 were:

Of the nearly 25.4 million cosmetic minimally invasive procedures performed in 2023, the top 5 were:

Of the nearly 1.02 million reconstructive procedures performed in 2023, the top 5 were:

Minimally Invasive Procedures Take the Lead

Minimally invasive procedures grew 7 percent in 2023, surpassing surgical procedures by 2 percent. Neuromodulator injections and hyaluronic acid fillers continued to grow with more than 9 million and 5 million treatments, respectively. The continued interest is driven by advancements in technology and patients' prioritization of budget-friendly procedures, subtle results and minimal recovery time.

Face and Neck at the Forefront

Patients looking to enhance their appearance often begin with what they spend the most time looking at daily: their face and neck. Facelifts increased 8 percent year-over-year in 2023, which outpaces the 8 percent growth rate that took place over 2019 to 2022.

Despite the procedure dipping 2 percent from 2019 to 2022, neck lifts saw 2 percent year-over-year growth. Similarly, forehead lifts also grew 2 percent despite a 5 percent drop from 2019 to 2022.

Other facial procedures, such eyelid surgery and nose reshaping, continued to be increasingly sought after, with a 5 percent and 6 percent increase, respectively.

Body Procedures Maintain Popularity

Procedures focused on the body remain highly popular, and 2023 saw continued movement toward a more natural and athletic physique. Dubbed the "ballet body," this figure is known for an emphasis on a harmonious, proportionate and elegantly contoured body shape.

Liposuction remained the most in-demand plastic surgery procedure in 2023, with almost 350,000 procedures performed, a 7 percent rise from 2022. Breast enhancement also continued to hold its place as a perennial favorite in the aesthetic field. Year-over-year, breast augmentation saw a 2 percent rise and breast lifts grew 7 percent. Breast implant removals increased 9 percent, which could be attributed to innovations in fat grafting for the chest versus implant-based breast augmentation as well as women opting to replace larger volume implants with smaller ones to fit their physique and lifestyle. Breast reductions saw 7 percent growth.

