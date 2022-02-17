Plastic-waste sorting platform YOUTURN becomes GC’s second initiative to meet BS8001: 2017 circular economy standard

Having operated for over a year now, the YOUTURN platform systematically manages plastic waste by engaging all sectors across the value chain, benefitting local communities, society at large and the environment. With the support of over 50 institutions, organizations and agencies, YOUTURN has upcycled more than 300 metric tons of plastic waste into a diverse range of products with varying applications. Most notably, GC has transformed PET bottles into 5,000 sets of personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline healthcare workers in Thailand.

The YOUTURN platform responds to the economic, social, and environmental aspects of GC's circular economy strategy, which aims to achieve an ESG balance. This certification proves that the project yields tangible results, assuring participants that YOUTURN's operation is credible, accountable, and compliant with international standards. GC aims to expand the scope of the platform to build a concrete and efficient circular economy network in the future.

