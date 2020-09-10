Plastics Industry Association Announces Registration for NPE2021

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) , producers of NPE: The Plastics Show , today announced the opening of attendee registration for the industry's largest trade show in the Americas.

Every three years, NPE® offers the plastics industry a global platform to highlight innovation throughout the industry across a show floor that features more than 1.2 million net square feet of exhibit space. With 2,100+ exhibitors spotlighting the latest technologies, equipment and machinery, materials, and processes across 13 distinct technology zones, including 3D/4D printing, bottling, robotics and automation, and flexible and rigid packaging, this is the show the industry won't want to miss.

"NPE2021 is the premier event for all sectors of the plastic industry to network, exchange ideas, and see the latest innovations molding the future of plastics," said President and CEO of PLASTICS, Tony Radoszewski, CAE. "Attendees will be able to learn about emerging plastics trends; purchase the latest machinery, materials, and equipment that are revolutionizing manufacturing; and connect with industry leaders."

"Given the challenges of the past six months, it is vitally important for the plastics community to come together and support each other with a positive outlook to the future," said Radoszewski. "NPE2021 will be the place not only to highlight key contributions in the world's response to the coronavirus but also to see what's coming from businesses across an industry that will transform tomorrow."

Earlier this year, PLASTICS held the show's Space Draw for priority exhibit space selection. This was the first time the Space Draw was conducted completely online. Previously, NPE exhibitors needed to attend an in-person event in Orlando to select their exhibit space. It was the second-largest space selection event in the history of the show, just one percent shy of the all-time record, and subsequent sales have resulted in a show floor exceeding one million net square feet of space sold to nearly 1,200 participating companies.

"Even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen overwhelming interest and enthusiasm by exhibitors reserving their show floor spaces," said Susan Krys, PLASTICS' Vice President, Trade Shows. "That's a clear indicator that companies are looking to NPE2021 to be the platform that will enable them to drive their businesses forward. Their confidence in NPE providing them with that important marketplace speaks to the strength of the show and the role it will play in their future success."

As the plastics industry continues to help in the fight against COVID-19, NPE will highlight both transformed manufacturing processes and redesigned supply chain operations that deliver personal protective equipment to healthcare workers. The trade show will also feature the latest evolutions in MedTech and 3D/4D printing that are keeping first responders and frontline workers safe against the coronavirus. By bringing companies at the forefront of plastics manufacturing together, the industry will be able to collaboratively solve today's needs and reimagine how to meet tomorrow's challenges.

NPE2021 returns to the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) in Orlando, Florida from May 17–21, 2021. Earlier this summer, the OCCC was awarded a Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC) STAR™ accreditation for outbreak prevention, response and recovery. It is a clear indication that the home of NPE2021 remains proactive in adopting critical health and safety measures moving forward.

To learn more about NPE2021 and the show's Registration, please visit NPE.org . Register today at NPE.org/registration . Stay up to date with NPE2021 news and events by visiting NPE.org and by following NPE2021 on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About The Plastics Industry Association



The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS), is the only organization that supports the entire plastics supply chain, representing nearly one million workers in the $451 billion U.S. industry. Since 1937, PLASTICS has been working to make its members and the industry more globally competitive while advancing recycling and sustainability. To learn more about PLASTICS' education initiatives, industry-leading insights and events, networking opportunities and policy advocacy, and North America's largest plastics trade show, NPE: The Plastics Show, visit plasticsindustry.org. Connect with PLASTICS on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE Plastics Industry Association

Related Links

www.plasticsindustry.org

