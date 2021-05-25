Plastics Market for Passenger Cars Industry Market to grow by USD 16.54 billion through 2025|Impacts of Drivers and Challenges|Technavio

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques employed for market sizing on various markets to help industry leaders improve their business.

Plastics Market for Passenger Cars Industry: Segmentation by Application

Based on the segmentation by application, the market generated maximum revenue in the interiors segment in 2020. Automotive components manufacturers are using advanced plastic and processing technologies to offer better products inside passenger cars. The increase in the demand for plastics for passenger car interior applications are propelling the growth of the market in focus in the segment. The growth of the interior segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Plastics Market for Passenger Cars Industry: Segmentation by Geography

49% of the market's growth will originate from APAC and held the largest market share in 2020 and the market growth in the region is expected to be faster compared to the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the market in APAC is attributed to the presence of many passenger car manufacturers coupled with many market vendors, which, in turn, will increase the demand for plastics for various applications in passenger cars over the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for the plastics market for passenger cars industry market.

Plastics Market for Passenger Cars Industry: Opportunities

Factors such as the presence of leading automotive OEMs, stringent regulations on fuel efficiency, and the increasing number of passenger car models are enhancing the growth of the market. Over the years, countries across the world have been making significant investments in the automotive sector. This will create considerable demand for the plastics market for the passenger cars industry market, thereby opening several growth opportunities for market vendors.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

Adoption of new or improved emission standards

Increasing government support to promote EVs

Increasing incorporation of electronics in passenger cars

Market Challenges

The ongoing economic slowdown in China

Declining automotive production

Increasing manufacturing costs due to the dynamic regulatory environment

Companies Mentioned

BASF SE

Borealis AG

Covestro AG

Dow Inc.

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Formosa Plastics Corp.

Koch Industries Inc.

Koninklijke DSM NV

LANXESS AG

LyondellBasell Industries NV

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Material

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

