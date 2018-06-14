Plastipak Holdings, Inc. to File Quarterly Report with Trustee for Holders of its Senior Notes

Holders, authorized prospective holders and securities analysts may obtain a copy of the Company's Form 10-Q Equivalent Report by contacting Investor Relations at (734) 455-3600 or by emailing investorrelations@plastipak.com.

The Company will host an investor teleconference call for holders, authorized prospective holders and securities analysts on June 21, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. ET. Details for the call are available to holders, authorized prospective holders and securities analysts by contacting Investor Relations.

Qualified bondholders and lenders may obtain copies of the Form 10-Q Equivalent Report and details of the investor teleconference call by logging on to the secure bondholder section of the Company's website (www.plastipak.com).

