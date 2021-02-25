Plastiq and Ramp Partner to Enable Businesses to Pay for Virtually Anything with a Credit Card

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plastiq , an intelligent payments platform, and Ramp , America's fastest growing corporate card, are announcing a new partnership that helps businesses pay for virtually any expense with the Ramp card. With this partnership, customers can now track, manage, and control every dollar of their company's spend in a single place, including larger expenses that don't normally fit on a credit card like rent, advertising, and supplier costs .

Businesses of all sizes already rely on Plastiq and Ramp for managing payments and finances. Plastiq enables businesses to pay by credit card, even when cards aren't accepted, so they can increase working capital, scale rapidly, and be more agile. Ramp is the only corporate card and spend management platform that helps companies control every dollar and spend less with unlimited 1.5% cash back. As trusted leaders in the space, Plastiq has already powered billions in payments for 1.5M individuals and businesses, while Ramp has processed more than $100M of transaction volume and saved customers $10M to date. The integrated experience allows customers to charge large expenses on their Ramp card and leverage Plastiq to instantly pay suppliers via ACH, wire or check.

"For businesses looking to scale rapidly, access to credit and the ability to intelligently manage their payments are paramount," said Sameer Gulati, President & COO of Plastiq. "We're looking forward to working with Ramp to provide their high-growth clients with seamless, reliable access to more working capital. This allows them to maintain their high growth without having to ration inventory supply purchases or advertising spend based on a limited supply of immediately available cash."

Businesses using Ramp will benefit from exclusive rates for transactions processed by Plastiq, as a part of a larger program that provides discounts for key services to help businesses save more. The partnership will also unlock additional rewards for customers with unlimited 1.5% cash back on every transaction on the Ramp card.

"Ramp is the only corporate card and spend management platform that actually helps businesses spend less. We've become America's fastest growing spend management platform by helping companies better manage expenses, dig deep into spending trends, and predict future transactions," said Eric Glyman, Co-founder & CEO, Ramp. "Our partnership with Plastiq makes our product more powerful, because customers can now benefit from a truly comprehensive view of spending — both on vendors that accept card payments, and now with Plastiq, those that only take ACH or check. No more connecting the dots between different systems, it all just works."

To learn more about Plastiq's partnership with Ramp visit https://www.plastiq.com/Ramp .



About Plastiq

Plastiq is an intelligent payment platform designed for businesses to better manage their payments and cash flow. The platform lets companies maximize their existing credit, pay and get paid in whatever way is best for their business—regardless of what payment methods their recipients accept. Businesses can pay globally in more than 40 countries, and it works with all major credit card providers, including Mastercard, Visa, American Express, and Discover. Plastiq has more than 1.5 million clients and has processed billions for a wide range of expenses, from business supplier payments and contractors to taxes and rent. Plastiq has won a number of awards and recognitions, including being named to the 2020 Forbes FinTech 50. Learn more at www.plastiq.com.

About Ramp

Ramp is the first and only corporate card with a spend management platform that helps companies save less by reducing waste and increasing efficiency. Founded by the team behind Paribus which was acquired by Capital One, Ramp is headquartered in New York City and has raised $200 million to date from Coatue Management, D1 Capital Partners, Founders Fund, and Goldman Sachs. Learn more at http://www.ramp.com .

