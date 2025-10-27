Plastomics Announces Initial Close of Series B Financing to Advance Groundbreaking Corn Chloroplast Transformation Technology

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Plastomics, a cutting-edge leader in agricultural biotechnology, recently announced the successful initial close of its Series B funding round. The company secured $5.8 million to fuel the next wave of innovation in crop science.

Participating in this round are Fulcrum Global Capital, Lewis & Clark Partners, Skull Diamond and Heart Capital, Missouri Technology Corporation, BioGenerator Ventures, and other premier ag-focused investors, signifying strong momentum and broad support for Plastomics' pioneering chloroplast engineering technology.

"We're thrilled to support Plastomics as they pioneer chloroplast-based trait delivery and set a new standard in agricultural biotechnology in general," said John Peryam, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Fulcrum Global Capital. "The company's world-class team is working to transform the way traits are introduced into crops, accelerating development of varieties that are more resilient, productive, and sustainable."

Plastomics' proprietary chloroplast engineering platform offers several game-changing advantages over conventional gene delivery, including:

No Pollen Outcrossing: Chloroplasts are not transmitted through pollen, eliminating the risk of outcrossing to non-transgenic plants or weedy species.





Maternal Inheritance: Chloroplast traits are maternally inherited, greatly simplifying trait introgression in commercial breeding pipelines and decreasing time to market for next generation trait products.





Higher Expression & Durability: High trait expression in chloroplasts is the key to enabling more efficacious and durable insect resistance traits that have failed using older nuclear transgenic technology.





High trait expression in chloroplasts is the key to enabling more efficacious and durable insect resistance traits that have failed using older nuclear transgenic technology. Precision & Predictability: Plastomics' chloroplast engineering process allows for precise and predictable trait insertion, de-risking trait product development through avoidance of unintended effects as seen in many transgenic nuclear technologies.

This infusion of capital empowers Plastomics to accelerate the development of the world's first transgenic traits in the chloroplasts of corn — marking an industry milestone following the company's commercial breakthrough in soybean chloroplast transformation. Over the next 12 to 24 months, Plastomics' advanced chloroplast trait delivery platform for soybeans will enter its final commercial phase with upcoming field trials. This milestone will unlock superior insect and herbicide protection for growers.

"This investment is a powerful validation of our technology and vision," said Tania Seger, CEO of Plastomics. "In a challenging economic climate, raising close to $6 million from top-tier ag-focused investors speaks volumes about their belief in our ability to deliver the first-ever transgenic traits in the chloroplasts of corn."

Learn more: https://plastomics.com/

SOURCE Plastomics