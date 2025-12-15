Plata arranges financing for up to US$500 million by Nomura, marking it as the largest funding for a Mexican fintech platform

This transaction stands as the largest Private Credit financing ever raised by a Mexican fintech and marks the first time a Japanese global financial institution backs an operation of this scale in the country's digital finance sector and adds to previously closed and currently outstanding debt transactions with Fasanara Capital, Lumina Capital and a bond issuance in the Nordic capital markets.

financing ever raised by a Mexican and marks the first time a Japanese global financial institution backs an operation of this scale in the country's digital finance sector and adds to previously closed and transactions with and a bond issuance in the Nordic capital markets. With this facility, Plata surpasses US$1.6 billion in cumulative institutional funding since entering the Mexican market, reflecting sustained global confidence in its financial, technological, and regulatory model.

The company keeps working to start operations as a regulated bank after securing its banking license and now exceeds 2.5 million active customers.

Plata's investor base now spans the United States, UK, Europe, Japan and Latin America reflecting the confidence of globally diverse institutional backers.

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Plata, the Mexican financial technology company, has secured a new financing of up to US$500 million arranged by Nomura Securities International, Inc. ("Nomura") It is the largest funding to date for a Mexican digital financial services company.

The transaction also sets an important precedent: it marks the first time a Japanese top-tier investment bank participates in a financing of this scale within Mexico's digital financial sector, reflecting the growing international interest in Plata and in Mexico's financial system.

The announcement comes as Plata continues to work towards launching operations as a bank, after having received its banking license authorization in December 2024. The company embarked on this extremely rigorous process from the very beginning of the project in the summer of 2022.

This discipline has been key to attracting global capital. Funds from the United States, Europe, and Latin America —including Kora, TelevisaUnivision, Moore Strategic Ventures, Hedosophia, Fasanara Capital, and Baring Ventures— have supported the company. Many of these investors have contributed to the development of globally recognized digital banking models. This strength is reinforced by the participation of a global investment bank like Nomura.

With the backing of Nomura in this new facility, Plata surpasses US$1.6 billion in accumulated institutional financing. In October, the company closed a US$250 million equity round that doubled its valuation to US$3.1 billion.

Plata was founded with proprietary technology, strict controls, and an operating model that has continuously been recognized by investors and authorities in both Mexico and the United States. This approach has allowed the company to consolidate a platform capable of scaling without compromising operational rigor or transparency.

Since entering the market, the company has invested more than US$1 billion in Mexico and created over 3,000 jobs —including more than 500 engineering and technology specialists with experience in complex financial institutions. Today, it has more than 2.5 million active customers thanks to a hybrid model that combines digital operations with in-person verification to ensure secure and reliable onboarding.

For Neri Tollardo, co-founder and CEO of the company, the transaction represents a decisive moment: "Nomura's support is more than a financial operation; it is a sign of confidence in Mexico and in the real possibility of building modern, disciplined, technology-driven institutions from our region. It brings us closer to the launch of our banking operations and confirms that a solid model can compete globally."

About Neri Tollardo:



Neri Tollardo is the CEO and Co-Founder of Plata. Originally from Italy and recently naturalized Mexican, he has more than a decade of experience in investment banking, financial consulting, and digital banking. He began his career at Morgan Stanley, where he became Vice President of the Financial Studies and Capital division for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. He later joined Tinkoff Bank in Moscow as Vice President of Strategy, contributing to the growth of one of the world's earliest and most profitable digital banks —a model that went on to inspire numerous digital banking platforms globally.

After leaving Russia in 2022, Neri —together with international experts in banking and technology— decided to build Plata from the ground up in Mexico. Under his leadership, the company began operations in April 2023 and quickly became one of the fastest-growing financial platforms in Latin America, securing a banking license, surpassing 2.5 million active customers, building a 3,000-person team, and reaching a valuation of over US$1.5 billion in early investment rounds.

Neri holds a degree in International Economics from Università Bocconi (Italy) and a Master's in Finance and Private Equity from the London School of Economics (United Kingdom). He speaks four languages and is the father of two children.

About Plata:

Plata is a high-tech Mexican financial platform authorized with a Banking license. Plata's promise in Mexico is to raise the standards of financial products and services through innovation, excellence in customer service, and greater benefits for people's money. Plata is on the mission to transform the Mexican financial experience by overcoming the limitations of traditional banking. Backed by its own technology, Plata offers a simpler, safer, and more efficient financial experience.

With a team of over 3,000 employees, Plata has developed its own banking infrastructure and works with the support of AI, which allows the company to make a difference in the financial landscape. In two and a half years of operations in Mexico, Plata has achieved 2.5 million active customers of its credit product. platacard.mx

SOURCE Plata