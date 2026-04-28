Plataine's Production Scheduler now automatically integrates preventive equipment maintenance and optimizes cycles into the overall production schedules within a single AI-powered system.

SEATTLE, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plataine, a leading provider of AI-powered optimization solutions for advanced manufacturing, today announced a major enhancement to its Production Scheduler, introducing a unified capability that seamlessly integrates and optimizes maintenance management into production scheduling.

The new functionality enables manufacturers to monitor equipment and tool usage in real time, automatically initiate maintenance actions based on actual usage, and adjust production schedules accordingly, ensuring continuous, optimized operations without manual coordination.

Plataine Introduces Breakthrough Integrated AI Production Scheduling and Equipment Maintenance Optimization in One Platform

Manufacturers across industries are under increasing pressure to maximize equipment utilization while avoiding unplanned downtime. Traditionally, production scheduling and maintenance are managed across separate systems such as APS, MES, and CMMS, requiring ongoing synchronization and manual intervention. These disconnected approaches often rely on fixed maintenance intervals, limiting flexibility and creating unnecessary production disruptions and delays.

Plataine's enhanced Production Scheduler addresses this challenge by embedding maintenance directly into the planning process. Instead of relying on static schedules, the system continuously evaluates resource usage, such as operating hours, cycles, and workload, and determines the optimal timing for maintenance activities. Maintenance tasks are then automatically incorporated into the production schedule dynamically, ensuring minimal disruption while aligning with broader production objectives.

At the core of this capability is Plataine's AI-driven Practimum Optimum™ optimization engine, which treats maintenance not as a constraint, but as an integral part of the optimization process. By continuously balancing production priorities, resource availability, equipment condition, and operational constraints, the system enables more adaptive and resilient planning.

This approach allows manufacturers to maintain high equipment performance while preserving production continuity, reducing the risk of unexpected downtime and improving on-time delivery.

The new functionality is designed for manufacturers across industries, including aerospace, automotive, electronics, medical devices, injection molding and industrial manufacturing, seeking to enhance operational performance, improve planning agility, and support scalable growth. This enhancement further strengthens Plataine's AI Agents platform, advancing the shift toward connected, real-time decision-making and supporting the next generation of smart manufacturing.

Avner Ben-Bassat, President & CEO of Plataine, said:

"Manufacturers should not have to choose between maximizing production and maintaining equipment health. By embedding maintenance directly into the production scheduling process, we enable factories to operate more efficiently, reduce operational risk, and respond dynamically to changing production conditions. This capability reflects our vision of intelligent, autonomous optimization across the entire manufacturing process."

About Plataine

Plataine is the leading provider of Industrial AI-powered optimization solutions for advanced manufacturing. Plataine's enterprise-grade, intelligent, connected AI Agents empower manufacturers to make optimized decisions in real-time, every time. Plataine's patent-protected technologies are used by leading manufacturers worldwide, including IAI, Triumph, MRAS (an ST Engineering company), Aciturri, Kineco-Kaman, IFS, Kanfit and Ethan Allen.

Plataine partners with SAP, Microsoft, the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) with Boeing, and CTC GmbH (an Airbus Company), and is also part of the UK National Composites Centre (NCC) membership network, to advance the 'Factory of the Future' worldwide. Plataine is ISO 27001 certified for compliance with information security management requirements.

For more information, visit: https://www.plataine.com.

SOURCE Plataine, Inc.