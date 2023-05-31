Plate and Frame Heat Exchangers Market size to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2027; Europe to account for 34% of the market growth - Technavio

31 May, 2023, 05:15 ET
NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The plate and frame heat exchangers market size is expected to grow by USD 1,617.18 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to be progressing at a CAGR of 5.1% as per the latest Technavio market research report. Europe is estimated to account for 34% of the market's overall growth. Owing to factors such as increased reliance on the internet and social media, and continued technological advancements in the data center industry, the number of data centers in the region has increased. Governments in the European Union have enacted data retention laws to support cloud adoption and Safe Harbor. Along with the heat exchanger system, the cold climate conditions in the region help to cool the data center system more effectively and efficiently. This encourages companies to set up more data centers in the region. Hence, the construction of new data centers will boost the demand for HVAC systems and therefore for plate and frame heat exchangers in Europe.
Plate and Frame Heat Exchangers Market: Rising demand for plate and frame heat exchangers from end-users to drive growth
- The rising demand for plate and frame heat exchangers from end-users is the major factor that drives the global plate and frame heat exchangers market growth.
- Plate and frame heat exchangers are used in power generation to enable efficient operations. Additionally, they are also used as cooling equipment in the industrial sector. They are cooled with a coolant that regulates the operating temperature of the system.
- And owing to the increase in energy demand and power consumption, the application range of plate and frame heat exchangers is expanding along with the growth of all the above industries.
- Hence, such factors are expected to increase the demand for plate and frame heat exchangers across the globe and are likely to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Plate And Frame Heat Exchangers Market: Expansion And Addition Of New Manufacturing Capacities
- The expansion and the addition of new manufacturing capacities are the trends that will fuel the global plate and frame heat exchangers market growth.
- Market vendors employ organic strategies to a large extent in order to gain a competitive advantage. Resultantly, major suppliers are expanding their manufacturing capacities to serve a large number of customers.
- A few cases involve Kelvion Manufacturing expanding its heat exchanger manufacturing capacity to meet the growing demand for heat exchangers in the North American market.
- Additionally, the new advanced facility consists of a research and customer training area and primarily supplied heat exchangers to European customers.
- Hence, the organic strategies adopted by the market vendors will have a positive impact on the market and influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.
To know about more drivers, trends along with challenges - Download a sample now!
Some of the key Plate And Frame Heat Exchangers Market Players:
The plate and frame heat exchangers market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Advanced Industrial Components Inc., Alfa Laval AB, American Plate Exchanger APE, API Heat Transfer Inc., Avingtrans plc, Baffles cooling systems, Danfoss AS, Dover Corp., FISCHER Maschinen u. Apparatebau GmbH, FUNKE Warmeaustauscher Apparatebau GmbH, Hisaka Works Ltd., ITT Inc., Kelvion Holding GmbH, Process Engineers And Associates, S.A. Armstrong Ltd., SPX FLOW Inc., Taco Comfort Solutions, Thermaline Inc., Xylem Inc., and Paul Mueller Co. Inc.
What's New?
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
- Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!
Plate And Frame Heat Exchangers Market: Segmentation Analysis
This market research report segments the plate and frame heat exchangers market by end-user (chemical, power, HVAC, refrigeration, and oil and gas and others), type (gasketed, welded, and brazed), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
- The market share growth by the chemical segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is because the plate and frame heat exchangers that resist corrosion and prevent cross-contamination are widely used in chemical industries. Plate and frame heat exchangers are a basic type of heat transfer equipment widely used in a variety of applications in the chemical process industry. Moreover, the exchangers for the chemical industry can be used in many applications such as heating and cooling of basic, intermediate, and final products and heat recovery or temperature control of vessels, reactors, and autoclaves. Hence, such factors contribute to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
For additional information on the market contribution of each segment - Grab an Exclusive Sample Report
Gain instant access to our 17,000+ market research reports
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The self-heating instant hot pot market size is expected to increase by USD 382.48 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.18%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the market segmentation by distribution channel (online and offline) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The rise in the use of self heating products by hot pot restaurants is one of the factors driving the market's growth.
The radiant heating and cooling systems market size is expected to increase by USD 2.21 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.32%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers radiant heating and cooling systems market segmentation by technology (hydronic and electric) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The use of PEX tubing is notably driving the radiant heating and cooling systems market growth.
|
Plate And Frame Heat Exchangers Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.1%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 1,617.18 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
4.2
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 34%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Advanced Industrial Components Inc., Alfa Laval AB, American Plate Exchanger APE, API Heat Transfer Inc., Avingtrans plc, Baffles cooling systems, Danfoss AS, Dover Corp., FISCHER Maschinen u. Apparatebau GmbH, FUNKE Warmeaustauscher Apparatebau GmbH, Hisaka Works Ltd., ITT Inc., Kelvion Holding GmbH, Process Engineers And Associates, S.A. Armstrong Ltd., SPX FLOW Inc., Taco Comfort Solutions, Thermaline Inc., Xylem Inc., and Paul Mueller Co. Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
