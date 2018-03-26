Plate Loss Device Promotes Weight Loss: Want to Make a Big Change? Start Small!

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 26, Plate Loss launches on the crowd-funding site, KickStarter. With early bird pricing, starting as low as $12.99 for a 2-pack (a significant discount from when the device hits the market), the patent-pending plate can help reduce up to hundreds of calories from each meal, with no diet changes and no exercise required. Little steps lead to big changes.

Plate Loss is a dynamic patent-pending plate that is designed to cut unnecessary fats, oil and grease from your meals, without any extra effort on your part. Whether maintaining your health goals, trying to lose weight or just being mindful about healthy eating, Plate Loss is a winning match. With an innovative design and high-quality materials, it is easy to incorporate this dish into your meal time routine. Wouldn't it be nice if you could instantly cut down on calories? Wouldn't it be better if you could do so with the help of a simple device, rather than changing the way you cook, your diet or anything else? We thought so and for this reason, let us introduce Plate Loss, the easiest way to reduce calories without any additional effort. Similar to the George Foreman Grill, the Plate Loss allows for those extra calories to drain away from your meal without reducing the taste or flavor.

People who struggle with weight loss know that losing the pounds boils down to simple math — reduce the intake and calories and lose the pounds. By placing Plate Loss on top of a standard dinner dish, excess oils, grease and fats drain away. Diners still get all the flavor from the meal without some of the unwanted calories — and those little changes add up to big results.

"It's as easy as simple math. If you eliminate just one ounce of oil per day, that's the equivalent of cutting back 250 calories a day," said Dr. Robert Setari, bariatric specialist. "That's 7,500 calories or two pounds a month. For people who are struggling with weight loss, this is a guaranteed way to cut back on calories."

Plate Loss is patent-pending with specially engineered and angled slots and holes to maximize the amount of excess oils that are drained off, is BPA Free and both microwave and dishwasher safe.

Plate Loss was designed by Keith Marz and his son, Brandon Marz. Keith Marz is the founder of Marz Sprays. Brandon Marz is the CEO of Marz Sprays. The father-son pair were featured on Shark Tank in 2012 and earned backing for their pitch.

