Plateau Travel Plaza Opens Today in Madras

MADRAS, Ore., April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The roadways leading in and out of Madras are about to get a lot more crowded, and the local community is thrilled to have more traffic. That's due in large part to the opening of the Plateau Travel Plaza, the newest and largest full-service truck and travel stop within a 120-mile radius of its location off US Highway 26 at NW Cherry Lane.

"Starting today, we expect to see hundreds of over-the-road independent truckers, commercial haulers and other in transit vehicles through Plateau Travel Plaza every month," according to Eric Angel, General Manager of the new facility. "And that translates to a positive economic impact for the entire community."

Plateau Travel Plaza has been strategically designed and developed by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs who also own and operate Indian Head Casino.

"The time is right to introduce this state of the art complex to the local community," according to Belinda Chavez, Director of Marketing for Indian Head Casino. "Not only will Plateau Travel Plaza revitalize business and bring economic gain to the area, it also provides nearly 65 new jobs here in Central Oregon. Today's grand opening is just the start of significant area growth for all involved."

According to Human Resources Director Margie Tuckta, this enterprise means significant and sustained job creation for area residents.

"We held four job fairs within five weeks and generated more than 180 applications for available jobs here at Plateau Travel Plaza," she said. "Of those hired, 60% were tribal members, and 40% from the community at large. This signals continued economic development for the Warm Springs community."

Officials with Plateau Travel Plaza take pride in putting the community to work, and in the facility itself.

Angel stated the truck and travel stop offers incomparable amenities. These include parking for up to 70 trucks in a secure lot, laundry facilities, full service and self-serve fueling, a 3,000 sq. feet convenience store stocked with favorite items, home style seated dining and takeout food, a convenient off highway location, and a variety of gaming options at the indoor casino.

One of the key distinctions of the Plateau Travel Plaza, said Chavez, is that it is also firmly positioned as a family-friendly destination for area residents.

"This new complex offers so much for those who live and work right here in the Madras community," she said. "We view it as an affordable, convenient family destination for entertainment, food and fun."

As construction neared completion recently, the Plateau Travel Plaza was already generating positive buzz within the community. In fact, Chavez added, many local business leaders and Chamber of Commerce members have been on-site to get a preview and to congratulate the Tribal Council on its crowning achievement.

"We are grateful to have the support of the entire community as we open our doors," Angel said. "On behalf of the Confederated Tribe of Warm Springs, we look forward to many years of neighborly relations, economic growth and enduring success."

Angel estimates that the nearest truck plaza with comparable amenities is 120 miles away from Plateau Travel Plaza.

"That's quite a distance when a trucker has a deadline to meet," Chavez added. "So, we invite all drivers to stop and visit when traveling north or south on US Hwy 26 near Madras. You'll find friendly faces, competitive fuel prices, the freshest coffee around and so much more."

Website link to Plateau Travel Plaza http://www.indianheadcasino.com/travel-plaza-2/



Conveniently located in the Jefferson County Industrial Park right of US-26 at NW Cherry Lane.

Click for Google Maps Location:

https://www.google.com/maps/dir/''/plateau+travel+plaza+madras+oregon/@44.6641772,-121.2085412,12z/data=!4m8!4m7!1m0!1m5!1m1!1s0x54beeb96f37c6fd5:0x51f51242f2db26bd!2m2!1d-121.1385014!2d44.6641986

About the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs: Link here: https://warmsprings-nsn.gov/

Plateau Travel Plaza is owned and operated by the Confederate Tribes of Warm Springs, represented by the Warm Springs, Wasco and Paiute tribes. The building concept mirrors the warm and welcoming nature and traditions of the Warm Springs people. Alive with earth tones coupled with blue and teal hues of the life giver; "water". Plateau Travel Plaza is located in the Jefferson County Industrial Park of Madras, Oregon.

