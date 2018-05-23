Platelet Rich Plasma Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 - 2024

LONDON, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market: Overview

Platelet rich plasma (PRP) is a blood plasma product in which concentration of platelets is elevated four to eight times than normal blood platelet concentration.PRP is also called platelet rich gel, platelet enriched plasma and platelet enriched gel.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/3999946



PRP is an effective treatment to treat various diseases such as orthopedic diseases, sports injuries, neurological diseases and cardiothoracic diseases.In addition, PRP therapy has an extensive application in cosmetic industry.



This report studies the current scenario as well as future market potential for PRP globally.



The market overview section of the report comprises qualitative analysis of the overall PRP market considering the factors determining the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities, along with Porter's five force analysis and market attractiveness analysis.In addition, such as market opportunity analysis, and key industry developments has also been provided.



Key industry developments include the major events occurred in past decade and are expected to occur during the forecast period and are likely to affect the market dynamics.



Global Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market: Segmentation

The global PRP market has been segmented on the basis of types, origins and applications.On the basis of types, the global PRP market is categorized as pure-PRP (P-PRP), leukocyte-rich PRP (L-PRP) and pure-platelet-rich fibrin (P-PRF).



Moreover, on the basis of origin, the PRP market has been segmented into autologous, homologous and allogeneic PRP.



Furthermore, on the basis of applications, the global PRP market has been classified as neurosurgery, cosmetic surgery, orthopedic surgery, general surgery and others (cardiothoracic surgery, urology, periodontal surgery and oral and maxillofacial surgery).The market for these types, origins and applications has been extensively analyzed on the basis of factors such as usage pattern, sales revenue, geographic presence and technological developments.



The market size and forecast in terms of revenue (USD million) for each of these segments have been provided for the period 2014 to 2024, considering 2016 as the base year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for each segment for the forecast period 2017 to 2024.



Geographically, the PRP market has been classified into four segments namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each region has been provided for the period 2014 to 2024, in terms of origin, types and applications, along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period 2017 to 2024.



Global Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also provides a section on the competitive landscape, wherein the market share analysis of leading players in the global PRP market, in terms of percentage share in 2015 has been discussed. A list of recommendations has also been included for new entrants as well as existing market players to help them establish a strong presence in the market and increase their market share.



It concludes with the profiles of major players in the global PRP market such as AdiStem Ltd., Arthrex, Inc., Biomet, Inc., Cesca Therapeutics, Inc., DePuy Synthes, Inc., EmCyte Corporation, Exactech, Inc., Harvest Technologies Corp., Nuo Therapeutics, Inc., Regen Lab SA, and Stryker Corporation. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies and recent developments.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/3999946



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/platelet-rich-plasma-market---global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2017---2024-300653574.html