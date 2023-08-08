Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP): Global Market Analysis, Growth Prospects, Trends, and Opportunities 2023-2031

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2023 to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) market is expected to grow at a significant rate of 14.5% by 2031. PRP finds various clinical applications in otolaryngology, general surgery, cosmetic surgery and aesthetics, burn and wound healing, cardiovascular surgery, oral and maxillofacial surgical procedures, and more. It has proven to be effective in treating chronic non-healing wounds and has been adopted as an antiangiogenic agent. In surgical procedures, PRP reduces the risk of bleeding at donor and recipient sites, enhances soft tissue healing, and provides stability to grafted tissue due to its adhesive and cohesive properties.

Some of the key players in the Platelet Rich Plasma market include Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Arthrex, Inc., EmCyte Corporation, Dr PRP USA LLC, Juventix Regenerative Medical, LLC, Terumo Corporation, Zimmer Biome, Stryke, Apex Biologi, and Celling Biosciences, Inc.

The historical and forecast period of this study ranges from 2021 to 2031, with 2022 as the base year. The Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each segment is estimated for the forecast period of 2023 to 2031.

The report provides quantitative market estimations for each micro market in different geographical regions. It also includes qualitative market analysis, covering micro and macro environment analysis, market trends, competitive intelligence, segment analysis, Porter's five forces model, top winning strategies, top investment markets, emerging trends, technological analysis, case studies, strategic conclusions, and recommendations, along with other key market insights.

This comprehensive report aims to provide a detailed understanding of the Platelet Rich Plasma market and its growth prospects, aiding healthcare professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decisions.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market

2.2. Global Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market, By Type, 2022 (US$ Million)

2.3. Global Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market, By Application, 2022 (US$ Million)

2.4. Global Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market, By End-use, 2022 (US$ Million)

2.5. Global Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market, By Geography, 2022 (US$ Million)

2.6. Attractive Investment Proposition by Geography, 2022

3. Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market: Competitive Analysis

3.1. Market Positioning of Key Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market Vendors

3.2. Strategies Adopted by Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market Vendors

3.3. Key Industry Strategies

3.4. Tier Analysis 2022 Versus 2031

4. Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Global Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market Value, 2021 - 2031, (US$ Million)

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

4.5. See-Saw Analysis

5. Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market: By Type, 2021-2031, USD (Million)

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2022 Versus 2031

5.3. Market Segmentation

6. Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market: By Application, 2021-2031, USD (Million)

6.1. Market Overview

6.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2022 Versus 2031

6.3. Market Segmentation

7. Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market: By End-use, 2021-2031, USD (Million)

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2022 Versus 2031

7.3. Market Segmentation

8. North America Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market, 2021-2031, USD (Million)

8.1. Market Overview

8.2. Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market: By Type, 2021-2031, USD (Million)

8.3. Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market: By Application, 2021-2031, USD (Million)

8.4. Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market: By End-use, 2021-2031, USD (Million)

8.5.Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market: By Region, 2021-2031, USD (Million)

9. UK and European Union Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market, 2021-2031, USD (Million)

10. Asia Pacific Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market, 2021-2031, USD (Million)

11. Latin America Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market, 2021-2031, USD (Million)

12. Middle East and Africa Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market, 2021-2031, USD (Million)

13. Company Profiles

13.1. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

13.2. Arthrex, Inc.

13.3. EmCyte Corporation

13.4. Dr PRP USA LLC

13.5. Juventix Regenerative Medical, LLC.

13.6. Terumo Corporation

13.7. Zimmer Biomet

13.8. Stryker

13.9. Apex Biologix

13.10. Celling Biosciences, Inc.

