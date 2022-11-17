Platelet-Rich Plasma the Next Big Thing in Medical Aesthetics Market - Arizton

Nov 17, 2022, 13:00 ET
CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical aesthetics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 13% from 2022 to 2027. The market is projected to reach USD 45 billion by 2027 from USD 21 billion in 2021. The emergence of Platelet- Rich plasma (PRP)-based treatments as safe and efficient cosmetic interventions will contribute to the market growth PRP injections are known to prevent hair loss, promote new hair growth, and stimulate hair growth after hair transplants. In recent years, millions of individuals worldwide have hair loss and thinning problems, which can serve as prominent growth opportunities for players in the medical aesthetics market. Around 50 million men and 30 million women in the US are affected by male pattern baldness. PRP treatments can be combined with hyaluronic fillers such as Restylane and Juvederm removes lines and folds on facial skin to volumize the face and enhance the skin tone and texture.
The rise in demand for PRP-based procedures is also attributable to their efficacy in treating musculoskeletal pain and injuries. In cosmetic procedures, PRP is used to treat conditions such as hair loss and promote skin rejuvenation. The safety and rapid results of PRP injections will enable market players to reap significant growth opportunities.
The emergence of telehealth platforms to offer virtual consultations & address aesthetic skin, body issues, and access to aesthetic procedures in low-middle-income countries have contributed to high market growth. Also, healthcare professionals have observed a surge in the adoption of aesthetic procedures among different demographic cohorts worldwide. The rapidly growing elderly population and
considerable focus on personal grooming and aesthetic appearance are primarily driving the demand for medical aesthetics. The market is projected to reach USD 45 billion by 2027 from USD 21 billion in 2021.
Over the years, aesthetic laser devices have witnessed significant improvements in terms of safety and efficacy. In medical aesthetic treatments, laser treatments offer non-surgical options for skin rejuvenation. Moreover, laser-based, or energy-based aesthetic devices in the medical aesthetics industry constantly change with time to deliver the best advances and opportunities for market growth.
Most leading companies in the medical aesthetics market deliver technologically advanced laser equipment. For instance, Cutera is a leading global aesthetics device company that specializes in energy-based medical aesthetic technology. Cutera Excel V is a new laser system that can treat a variety of vascular skin conditions and activate collagen remodeling to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The laser treatment is designed to stimulate the skin's natural processes, reverse the signs of aging and sun damage, and restore the natural skin tone and color. The company has made significant changes in the new model excel V+ by adding high-power lenses with thicker cooling windows for better delivery of procedures and effective results.
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size 2021
|
$45 Billion
|
Market Size 2027
|
$21 Billion
|
CAGR (2022-2027)
|
13.7 %
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast Year
|
2022-2027
|
Segmentation Analysis
|
Procedures, Product, Application, End User, and Geography
|
Key Leading Countries
|
U.S., Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa
|
Major Markets to look for
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|
Key Companies
|
AbbVie (Allergan), Bausch Health Companies, Candela, Cutera, Cynosure, EL.En. S.p.A., Galderma, Johnson & Johnson, Lumenis, Merz Pharma, Sientra, Sinclair, and Sisram Medical, Aerolase, Aesthetics Biomedical, Asclepion Laser Technologies, Astanza Laser, Beijing Sanhe Beauty S & T Co., Beijing ADSS Development, Biolitec, Biotec Italia, BISON Medical, Bluecore Company, Brera Medical Technologies S.R.L., BTL Aesthetics, Cartessa Aesthetics, Dominion Aesthetic Technologies, Erchonia, ENDYMED, F Care Systems, Gigaalaser, GSD - Global Skin Dermatologist, InMode Aesthetic Solutions, Leaflife Technology, LINLINE Medical Systems, Lutronic, Lynton Lasers, MedArt ApS, Microaire Surgical Instruments, Medytox, Meyer-Haake, PhotoMedex, Revance Aesthetics, Sciton, ThermiGen, Venus Concept, Wavemed, and Zimmer MedizinSysteme
|
Page number
|
354
|
Customization Request
|
If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3549
|
Market Dynamics
|
Better Access for Cosmetic Surgeries by Medical Tourism, Increasing Awareness & Expenditure on Medical Aesthetic & Cosmetic Solutions, and Ageing Demographics & Increasing Focus on Improving Appearance & Youthfulness
The report includes market size and share of the following segments:
Procedures
- Minimally Invasive
- Non-Invasive
Product
- Body Contouring Devices
- Laser & Energy Based Devices
- Cosmetic Implants
- Derma Filler & Neuromodulators
- Micro needling & Chemical Peels
- Microdermabrasion
- Other
Application
- Body Contouring & Cellulite Reduction
- Skin Tightening & Skin Lighteners
- Facial Aesthetic
- Breast Augmentation
- Others
End-Users
- Hospital & Skin Clinics
- Medical Spa & Beauty Centres
- Homecare
Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- APAC
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
Medical Aesthetics Market Vendor Analysis
In recent years, the high demand for medical aesthetic treatments is supported by new launches of affordable and non-invasive treatments. Thus, based on the market scenario and consumer demand, several players are continuously updating their medical aesthetic procedures. Currently, the market environment is highly competitive due to the presence of numerous international, regional, and local market players.
However, there is a considerable rise in demand for minimally invasive (MI) aesthetic procedures over the years due to the surge in the number of physicians getting trained and certified to deliver MI services. The global medical aesthetics market will witness continuous innovations and technological advances to improve and enhance MI cosmetic procedures in the upcoming years.
Vendors Listed in the Report:
- AbbVie (Allergan)
- Bausch Health Companies
- Candela
- Cutera
- Cynosure
- EL.En. S.p.A.
- Galderma
- Johnson & Johnson
- Lumenis
- Merz Pharma
- Sientra
- Sinclair
- Sisram Medical
- Aerolase
- Aesthetics Biomedical
- Asclepion Laser Technologies
- Astanza Laser
- Beijing Sanhe Beauty S & T Co.
- Beijing ADSS Development
- Biolitec
- Biotec Italia
- BISON Medical
- Bluecore Company
- Brera Medical Technologies S.R.L.
- BTL Aesthetics
- Cartessa Aesthetics
- Dominion Aesthetic Technologies
- Erchonia
- ENDYMED
- F Care Systems
- Gigaalaser
- GSD - Global Skin Dermatologist
- InMode Aesthetic Solutions
- Leaflife Technology
- LINLINE Medical Systems
- Lutronic
- Lynton Lasers
- MedArt ApS
- Microaire Surgical Instruments
- Medytox
- Meyer-Haake
- PhotoMedex
- Revance Aesthetics
- Sciton
- ThermiGen
- Venus Concept
- Wavemed
- Zimmer MedizinSysteme
