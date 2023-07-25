Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market to grow by USD 80.82 billion from 2022 to 2027|The reduction in the cost of application development and time drive the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The platform-as-a-service (PaaS) market size is estimated to increase by USD 80.82 billion from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 26.42%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market 2023-2027

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity , an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage .

, an analysis of which will help companies refine . Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important) , which range between LOW and HIGH.

, which range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The Platform-as-a-Service market also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below -

Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Atos SE, Dell Technologies Inc., DevFactory FZ LLC, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Platform.sh SAS, Progress Software Corp., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, Siemens AG, Software AG, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Virtuozzo International GmbH, VMware Inc., Zerone Consulting Pvt. Ltd., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Download Sample

Market segmentation

The market is segmented by product (public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud), type (application PaaS, integration PaaS, and database PaaS), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the public cloud segment will be significant during the forecast period. Public cloud PaaS solutions refer to the delivery of a Platform as a Service offering through a shared infrastructure accessible over the Internet. These solutions provide developers with a cost-effective and scalable way to build, test, and deploy applications without the need for managing their own IT infrastructure. Public cloud PaaS offerings include pre-built application frameworks, development tools, and runtime environments, supporting various programming languages and development platforms. Key advantages of using public cloud PaaS solutions include reduced IT infrastructure costs, scalability, and the ability to rapidly develop and deploy applications. These factors are anticipated to fuel the growth of the PaaS market segment during the forecast period.

Key Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market - Market Dynamics

Key Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market Driver

The major factor notably driving the market growth is the reduction in the cost of application development and time. Organizations are increasingly adopting PaaS solutions to minimize their capital expenditures (CAPEX) associated with traditional on-premises applications. Previously, building and managing on-premises applications required significant investments in hardware, operating systems, databases, middleware, servers, and software. This process was complex, costly, and time-consuming. However, with the adoption of PaaS, SMEs can leverage hardware, middleware, operating systems, software, and resources as needed, reducing the need for high CAPEX. PaaS solutions offer several advantages, including easy integration with various data sources, enabling the creation of data-centric applications, and providing app users with real-time, contextual information for a connected experience. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the platform-as-a-service (PaaS) market during the forecast period.

Key Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market Trend

The shift toward cloud solutions is an emerging trend shaping market growth. Hybrid cloud solutions are being increasingly adopted by organizations as they provide the flexibility to deploy applications either on-premises or on their private cloud infrastructure. These solutions enable organizations to leverage additional resources from the public cloud when needed and easily shift workloads between different clouds based on their requirements. One of the significant advantages of PaaS cloud solutions is the ability to switch cloud service providers and avoid vendor lock-in. This allows organizations to negotiate prices for different services and avoid the limitations of being tied to a single cloud service provider or dedicated data center infrastructure vendor. The portability of applications between different clouds provided by cloud solutions offers flexibility and cost benefits. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the platform-as-a-service (PaaS) market during the forecast period.

Major Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market Challenge

The security concerns related to the public cloud may hinder market growth. Although cloud services offer affordability, scalability, and ease of use, security concerns associated with the public cloud are increasing. Security and compliance concerns are major factors that prevent organizations from adopting public cloud solutions. PaaS providers are responsible for maintaining infrastructure, OS, middleware, and preinstalled software packages for application development and execution. In a public cloud, multiple customers' applications are typically run on the same OS, which can introduce vulnerabilities such as lax default application configurations and weaknesses in SSL protocols. SSL-based attacks are considered a significant threat to PaaS users. Despite service providers implementing secure multitenancy and other initiatives, the nature of public cloud services makes them susceptible to attacks from hackers. These security concerns are expected to hinder the growth of the platform-as-a-service (PaaS) market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the platform-as-a-service (PaaS) market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the platform-as-a-service (PaaS) market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the platform-as-a-service (PaaS) market across North America, Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of platform-as-a-service (PaaS) market vendors

The Data Warehouse-as-a-Service (DWaaS) Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.09% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 7,915.19 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (BFSI, government, healthcare, e-commerce and retail, and others), type (enterprise DWaaS and operational data storage), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The shift from on-premises to a SaaS model is driving market growth.

The communication platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) market size is predicted to surge to USD 10.19 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 17.85%. This report further entails communication platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) market segmentations, including component (Solutions and services) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Streamlined application management is one of the key drivers supporting the communication platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) market growth.

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.42% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 80.82 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 22.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 49% Key countries US, Japan, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Atos SE, Dell Technologies Inc., DevFactory FZ LLC, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Platform.sh SAS, Progress Software Corp., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, Siemens AG, Software AG, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Virtuozzo International GmbH, VMware Inc., Zerone Consulting Pvt. Ltd., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

